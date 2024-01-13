The League Cup, the first tournament of the year in the highest category of Argentine football, is just days away from starting. All the teams in the middle of preseason prepare to receive the new players. The transfer market opened on January 1 and will end on January 25. These are the last minute signings.
The 35-year-old forward left River Plate and was presented at a press conference as the new “Pirate” player. He signed a contract until December 2024. The player left a successful time for the “Millonario”, he played 133 games in which he scored 40 goals and provided 33 assists. He won the Cup Winners' Cup, the Argentine Cup, the Argentine Super Cup, two Professional Leagues and two Champions Trophies.
Last year was one of the worst seasons in his career. The man from Córdoba was never a starter in all of 2023. On the other hand, in the League Cup and the Professional League, coming from the substitute bench, he added 215 minutes distributed in 13 games
Unión already has a proposal of US$3,500,000 million plus the chance to have a player on loan. “Tatengue” asked for conditions for Aaron Molinas and Renzo Giampaoli.
The Santa Fe club awaits the response from the Xeneizes leaders. Meanwhile, both clubs would be about to agree in the next few hours so that Diego Martínez can replace Valentin Barco.
The goalkeeper arrived on loan for one year with an option to purchase from San Lorenzo. The player will join next season in search of adding more minutes than he was playing in the “Ciclón”.
Although last year he was well covered thanks to Augusto Batalla, his departure changed the panorama of San Lorenzo and the leaders began negotiations again to see who will be the starter in 2024.
The player said goodbye to Colón de Santa Fe and is a new player for Julio Falcioni. He arrives at the southern club on loan from Argentinos Juniors with a purchase option until the end of the year.
El Ferroviario is reinforced with the experienced 30-year-old midfielder, with an outstanding career in Rosario Central, Seville, Cruz Azul, Gremio and Racing, he arrives as champion in Mexico, Spain and Argentina.
The player passed the medical exams, arrived free, signed a one-year contract and joined the training sessions.
The right back, who last played for Famalicao, arrives free and with a contract until December 2024. The 27-year-old player, who last played for Atletico Tucumán on loan, was currently playing in the Portuguese league.
Guillermo Burdisso would arrive in the next few hours free from his time at the U. Catloica. Facundo Sava wants him to have competition among the center backs and would sign a one-year contract.
Independiente could reach an agreement with São Paulo for the player to join on a one-year loan with an option to purchase. The 26-year-old Uruguayan midfielder was free and would be very close to joining.
The former Nacional of Uruguay would reach the King of Cups and will become the sixth reinforcement of Carlos Tevez, facing what will be his first full season.
The goalkeeper arrives on loan to “Ciclón” for one year with a purchase option, after the abrupt departure of José Devecchi. The leaders had to quickly sign a new goalkeeper, so they contacted the 27-year-old player and closed the deal.
In San Lorenzo they are optimistic about the arrival of Seba Blanco. They approached positions and the negotiation begins to move forward. The 35-year-old player, champion of the 2015 Argentine Super Cup (the club's last title), and his entire family had planned to play one more season in the MLS, but the player is a fan of the club and would really like to return to the country.
The player had returned to Boca Juniors and since Diego Martínez did not take it into account, he closed with the “Matador”. The team led by Néstor Gorosito officially presented the 24-year-old midfielder as a new reinforcement on its Twitter account. In addition, they announced that his stay at the club will be for one year through a free transfer with no purchase option.
The Córdoba team will pay Colón US$300,000 thousand dollars and will also give him two players on loan Brone Juncos and Ignacio Lago. Boca Juniors had contacted the player, but not the club. The 33-year-old midfielder had already expressed his desire to leave the Sabalero team after being relegated to the First National
