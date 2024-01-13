Last year was one of the worst seasons in his career. The man from Córdoba was never a starter in all of 2023. On the other hand, in the League Cup and the Professional League, coming from the substitute bench, he added 215 minutes distributed in 13 games

🎙️MATÍAS SUÁREZ WAS PRESENTED AT A CONFERENCE “I'm here because I really want to and have a lot to give. I'm very excited and happy with this return.” “I feel that #Belgrano It is my home. “I look forward and I'm going to give everything for this club, which deserves it.” “Belgrano has a… pic.twitter.com/eXEZpC7fOi — Belgrano (@Belgrano) January 12, 2024

The Santa Fe club awaits the response from the Xeneizes leaders. Meanwhile, both clubs would be about to agree in the next few hours so that Diego Martínez can replace Valentin Barco.

🚨🇦🇷 KEVIN ZENÓN is BOCA REINFORCEMENT, in exchange for USD3.5M and the loan of TWO PLAYERS. Tatengue is already NEGOTIATING for Aaron Molinas and Renzo Giampaoli. 🔜 Via @HernanSisto – @faafiperez. pic.twitter.com/qqelmqOSE1 — Ataque Futbolero (@AtaqueFutbolero) January 12, 2024

Although last year he was well covered thanks to Augusto Batalla, his departure changed the panorama of San Lorenzo and the leaders began negotiations again to see who will be the starter in 2024.

🧤 José Devecchi joins Deca! 📝 The goalkeeper signed a one-year contract with Atlético Tucumán. ➡️ Comes on loan, with purchase option. pic.twitter.com/cxTBu68t22 — Atlético Tucumán (@ATOficial) January 13, 2024

🚨Damian Batallini is reinforcement of #Banfield. 👉🏾#AAAJ gives it on loan with a purchase option until the end of the year. pic.twitter.com/xX7bv3SfV7 — Germán García Grova (@GerGarciaGrova) January 13, 2024

The player passed the medical exams, arrived free, signed a one-year contract and joined the training sessions.

Central Córdoba reinforces its squad with the incorporation of Walter Montoya! 🌟 The experienced 30-year-old midfielder, with an outstanding career in Rosario Central, Seville, Cruz Azul, Gremio and Racing, arrives as champion in Mexico, Spain and Argentina. 🚂🏁 pic.twitter.com/ziGWnM5LKt — Club Atletico Central Córdoba (@cacc_sde) January 13, 2024

Guillermo Burdisso would arrive in the next few hours free from his time at the U. Catloica. Facundo Sava wants him to have competition among the center backs and would sign a one-year contract.

#Hurricane Two defenders arrive, while the incorporations of Toledo (already) and Garate (beginning of next week) are being finalized: Hernán De La Fuente and Guillermo Burdisso. The right back and the center back that Sava intended are added to complete the squad; both free. pic.twitter.com/tphc71TI83 — Brian Pecora (@BrianEPecora) January 13, 2024

The former Nacional of Uruguay would reach the King of Cups and will become the sixth reinforcement of Carlos Tevez, facing what will be his first full season.

#Preseason | The new reinforcement of #Independent: Gabriel #Neves 🇺🇾, one step away from reaching the 'Rojo' of Avellaneda. Details 👇🏻https://t.co/dTxCFEj90N — double yellow ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@okdobleamarilla) January 13, 2024

In San Lorenzo they are optimistic about the arrival of Seba Blanco. They approached positions and the negotiation begins to move forward. The 35-year-old player, champion of the 2015 Argentine Super Cup (the club's last title), and his entire family had planned to play one more season in the MLS, but the player is a fan of the club and would really like to return to the country.

🚨#San Lorenzo and Seba Blanco are close to agreeing to a two-season contract. pic.twitter.com/AEj9Jc6GMB — Germán García Grova (@GerGarciaGrova) January 13, 2024

WELCOME TO THE OWNER OF THE NORTH ZONE, GONZA! ⭐️ 📝 The 24-year-old creative midfielder, Gonzalo Maroni, became Matador's new reinforcement. ⚽️ The player from Boca Juniors and last stop at San Lorenzo, arrives at our institution on loan for one year, free of charge… pic.twitter.com/lvmx316s6v — Club Atlético Tigre (@catigreoficial) January 13, 2024