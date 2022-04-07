The end of the season is approaching and the summer transfer market is about to open.
The big teams are looking for great opportunities to strengthen their squads, these are the rumors and transfer news today:
The Brazilian winger, who is currently on a good run, is a player that Juventus is interested in due to his offensive quality, which would come in handy to replace Alex Sandro, who is ending his contract. At Atlético they consider him an important piece, but not indispensable, so for a good offer they would consider selling.
Although we do not rule out that this is a maneuver to try to put more pressure on Real Madrid, to charge more, it is true that PSG is willing to do anything for the French star. The managers of the Parisian group have several months to try to convince an Mbappé that he is letting himself be loved.
The talented Argentine midfielder ends his contract with Juventus and is now free to negotiate with whoever he wants. Dybala has two good offers from Inter Milan and PSG, and these months he will have to decide whether to continue in Italy, or try out in France.
The Villarreal attacker is being one of the revelations of the season, also in the Champions League, where he scored the goal against Bayern yesterday. This has aroused the interest of great teams like Liverpool, who are looking for generational replacements for their great stars at the top.
Paolo Maldini has personally opted for the Spanish Real Madrid player and Milan is willing to sign him The possible arrival of Mbappé at Real Madrid would facilitate the departure of a player who has been relegated to the background in the white team.
The Polish striker whose contract ends in 2023 with Bayern, continues to be decisive and the top scorer in Europe despite his age. For this reason, many clubs want to hire him to live the last good years of Lewandowski. Barça would be well positioned to convince him if they finally withdraw from the bid for Haaland and could offer Dest to make his signing cheaper.
#Latest #news #transfer #rumours #Mbappé #Asensio #Dybala
