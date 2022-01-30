Here’s new Liverpool signing Luís Diaz after completing first part of medical in Argentina, ready to pen his contract until June 2027. ??? #LFC

Agreement reached between clubs for €40m guaranteed fee upfront plus €20m add ons. Paperworks to be completed soon.

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 30, 2022