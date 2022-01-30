Let’s go with the rumors of the transfer market today:
The Nigerian striker who played for Granada and Manchester United continues his adventure in Asia, this time at Al-Hilal, which has made his signing official in recent hours.
The Blaugrana team has announced something that we all already knew, that Adama Traoré will play in what was his home on loan until the end of the season. The player passed the medical examination yesterday and will be presented this Wednesday.
The Colombian Luis Díaz is already in Liverpool signing his new contract with the red club, as revealed by Fabrizio Romano. The attacker arrives from Porto for 44 million euros.
The Spanish-Brazilian striker terminated his contract with Atletico Mineiro a few days ago and is free to sign for any team. The few options that the Blaugrana team has make Diego Costa a more than realistic option for this market.
Manchester City signed Julián Álvarez, River Plate striker, a few days ago, but left him on loan until the end of the season. When this loan ends, River will try to convince Cavani to take the lead of the Argentine team.
The English attacker and Manchester City have not reached a renewal agreement and since Sterling has one more season left on his contract, the British team would have decided to put the player up for sale to get an economic return.
The Belgian striker is likely to leave Liverpool in this market and the teams interested in signing him would be Atalanta, Fiorentina and Burnley.
