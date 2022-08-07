Here we leave you the latest news and rumors of transfers of the mls:

Belgian striker Christian Benteke is a new DC United player. He arrives from Crystal Palace.

Ⓜ️⚽️🗞

The 31-year-old international net breaker signed a contract until 2024, with an option to continue until 2025.

With the departure of Jorge Sánchez to Ajax, it began to be rumored that América would go for Julián Araujo (20) but now the news has emerged that he is wanted by a Portuguese club.

Could it be that we will have another Mexican in Europe?

However, one of the problems is that the national team would occupy the position of ‘Not Trained in Mexico’ because his entire career has been with the Galactics.

The Mexican-American renewed his contract with the Californian club a few months ago, for which the Eagles should pay about 4.5 million euros.

@SJEarthquakes has signed the Equatoguinean right back Carlos Akapo (29 | #Cadiz) as a free agent. Signature until December 2023.

Therefore, he goes to the mls with the San Jose Earthquakes for the entire 2022 and 2023 season, with the option to extend it until 2024.

Real Monarchs, an affiliate of MLS's Real Salt Lake, permanently acquired the sports rights of our defender Omar Alba (2004). The player signs a guaranteed contract of 2 and a half years with an option for 2 more years. Alba will play in MLS Next PRO, MLS Reserve League. successes! 👏

“We are delighted to add a player of Omar’s caliber. He had an incredibly strong performance at the CONCACAF Under-20 Championship for Panama and we believe he will continue to grow and develop under our umbrella.”said Tony Beltrandeputy general manager of the club.

It comes from the CD Plaza Amador of the Panamanian League.

NEWS: We've added Brazilian striker Elias Manoel on loan from Grêmio 📰 | https://t.co/npXignqy5V Welcome, @Eliasmanoel_!

“We’re excited to add him to our roster for the remainder of the season. From what we’ve seen, we believe he has the skills to be successful at the MLS level.”said jochen schneidersports director of the club.

A strong presence in the backline. 🇧🇷 Excited to have Rodrigues join the black & blue!

quakes has an option to buy or can extend the Brazilian’s loan until the end of the 2023 season.

“We are excited about the opportunity to bring in a player of his age and quality”said the club’s general manager, Chris Leitch.

“Rodrigues has competed for one of the most storied clubs in Brazil and appeared in many of the best international competitions in South America.”he added.

American defender Matt Miazga is heading to @fccincinnati on a contract through the 2025 season, with an option for 2026! 🇺🇸

With the Blues He only made two appearances, as he spent most of the time on loan and was recently with the Alaves from Spain.

As the transfer league of the mls has come to an end, its arrival could take place in the winter market.

Sergio Ruiz arrives this Sunday in Granada to close his incorporation

⏩ L'ASSE et le @LAFC 🇺🇸 sont parvenus à un accord pour le transfert de . 27 years ago and after 110 matches, 28 buts and 16 decisive passes under the Green jersey, the attacker rejoined the current leader of the Conférence Ouest de MLS. All the best Denis! 💚

His transfer would be around five million euros, according to the local press, signing a contract for three and a half years.