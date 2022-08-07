Major League Soccer is playing its 2022 season and this weekend the transfer market came to an end.
Here we leave you the latest news and rumors of transfers of the mls:
The D.C. United announced the signing of the Belgian striker from Crystal Palace as ‘Designated Player’.
The 31-year-old international net breaker signed a contract until 2024, with an option to continue until 2025.
With the departure of the right side Jorge Sanchez to the Ajax Amsterdamthe America of Mexico would be looking for his replacement and it would be the player of the Los Angeles Galaxyaccording to John Sutcliffe of ESPN.
However, one of the problems is that the national team would occupy the position of ‘Not Trained in Mexico’ because his entire career has been with the Galactics.
The Mexican-American renewed his contract with the Californian club a few months ago, for which the Eagles should pay about 4.5 million euros.
The Equatorial Guinean winger ended his contract with the Cadiz of Spain and did not reach an agreement to continue.
Therefore, he goes to the mls with the San Jose Earthquakes for the entire 2022 and 2023 season, with the option to extend it until 2024.
The Royal Monarchssubsidiary of Royal Salt Lakeannounced the Panamanian defender to have a professional contract from MLS NEXTPro.
“We are delighted to add a player of Omar’s caliber. He had an incredibly strong performance at the CONCACAF Under-20 Championship for Panama and we believe he will continue to grow and develop under our umbrella.”said Tony Beltrandeputy general manager of the club.
It comes from the CD Plaza Amador of the Panamanian League.
New York Red Bulls signed the Brazilian striker on loan from Guild from the second division of Brazil for the rest of the 2022 season, with an option to buy.
“We’re excited to add him to our roster for the remainder of the season. From what we’ve seen, we believe he has the skills to be successful at the MLS level.”said jochen schneidersports director of the club.
The San Jose Earthquakes has signed the central defender on loan for twelve months from Guild from Brazil.
quakes has an option to buy or can extend the Brazilian’s loan until the end of the 2023 season.
“We are excited about the opportunity to bring in a player of his age and quality”said the club’s general manager, Chris Leitch.
“Rodrigues has competed for one of the most storied clubs in Brazil and appeared in many of the best international competitions in South America.”he added.
F.C. Cincinnati acquired the central defender from Chelsea from England.
The American signed a contract that will keep him with the club until 2025 with an option for 2026.
With the Blues He only made two appearances, as he spent most of the time on loan and was recently with the Alaves from Spain.
According to him AS Journal, the Galaxy He is interested in the Spaniard, who does not enter into the coach’s plans Xavi Hernandez in the Barcelona.
As the transfer league of the mls has come to an end, its arrival could take place in the winter market.
The midfielder, who belongs to the charlottewill arrive at Grenade from Spain.
The Spaniard was on loan the last season with the palms and the rojiblanco team would seek to take him to their ranks.
The Gabonese left winger left the AS Saint-Etienne of France and according to the latest information, Los Angeles F.C. they have signed it.
His transfer would be around five million euros, according to the local press, signing a contract for three and a half years.
