These are the latest news surrounding Serie A. From Mertens’s goodbye, to Bonucci’s statements, through the clauses of Dybala’s contract. Here we leave it:
President Aurelio De Laurentiis announced on the entity’s official radio station, ‘Kiss Kiss Napoli’, that the Belgian will no longer dress in azzurro. “I had offered him 1.8 million, then two, then 2.4, but he has refused”. He leaves as the club’s all-time top scorer with 148 goals in 397 games, in the best Azzurro scorer of all time, ahead of Lorenzo Insigne (122), Marek Hamsik (121) and Diego Armando Maradona himself (115).
After taking over his services, one of the clauses in his contract has come to light. The team from the eternal city introduces a termination clause for all the teams in Serie A, with the exception of Lazio, (eternal rival of the romanista club). In addition, a termination clause of around €20M has been added.
According to the Daily Mail, the player has been offered to Newcastle, Everton and West Ham. He has gone from being one of the stars of Serie A to being one of the players with the most potential in the league to being offered to half of Europe. Right now the player is without a team and will have to show that he is still at his best level after a season in which he has not been able to overcome the ten-goal barrier.
”Pogba realized that the Juventus of today is perhaps one step behind the one he left behind. It is at the center of the project and the group, it will be fundamental. When I saw him again I asked him to take off his earrings to train… Jokes aside, I told him that we really missed the Pogba we know, that I never saw the real Paul in Manchester and now I hope to see him again at Juve ”. Bonucci, in the Gazzetta dello Sport.
”Surprised by De Ligt’s departure? No, because some of his statements made it clear that he did not want to stay at Juventus. But I think that the basis of everything is the respect for the group with which he has been with for three years, which has helped him grow and the club has invested in him. I wish him the best, but some of the things he said in the selection were not very nice. We talked about it after the holidays and he understood. Bayern is a great club, but you are not necessarily destined to win in a top team.” Bonucci, in the Gazzetta dello Sport.
