The transfer season is reactivated in Colombian football, Atlético Nacional is already preparing its nomination for the 2022 season after the elimination of the Colombian League, but despite not achieving this goal, it achieved the title of the Colombia Cup, which gives it the quota to the Copa Libertadores, in such a way they are forming a competitive team.
The Barranquilla midfielder, Alexander Mejía, would be Atlético Nacional’s first signing, as stated by the president of Independiente Santa Fe on the radio program El Lenggue de Caracol: “Today I had a conversation with Alex Mejía, he asked me to let him go to Nacional, and Santa Fe is not going to oppose or hinder anyone’s wishes.” The player has 6 months left on his contract with the cardinal team, but at the player’s request they will facilitate the business with the purslane team.
Forward Miguel Ángel Borja, is also in the orbit of Atlético Nacional, the player will not be taken into account with the Gremio that rose to the second division of Brazilian football and everything indicates that his future is Colombian football, however, the high cost of your salary would be the great impediment to wearing green again.
The talented Giovanni Moreno finished his cycle in Chinese football and returned to Colombia to continue his career, everything indicates that there are conversations with Atlético Nacional, but there is also interest from other clubs such as Junior and Santa Fe.
