2023 is getting closer and closer to ending, and Argentine soccer clubs want to hurry to incorporate reinforcements for next year: the competition to try to put together the best possible squad is tight, and that is why despite the Christmas holidays and end of the year, the leaders and coaches do not rest.
Next, we will review the latest news and transfer rumors in the First Division, in the Argentine Professional League. Come on.
Lionel Andrés Messi and Gerardo Martino, top figure and coach of Inter Miami respectively, contacted him to invite him to sign for the club. Inter Miamiof the MLS of the United States of America. The call from the United States would be joined by interest from Palmeiras of Brazil, while the captain must prepare to face the preseason with Boca, which has January 2 as its start date. He has to respond.
El “Diablito”, one of the jewels of River Plate and Argentine football, is close to fulfilling his dream of playing in the Old Continent. Pep Guardiola anticipated and it seems that Manchester City will keep the future star, but as we understand the agreement contemplates the Echeverri's permanence in River at least until the end of 2024at which time he would move to England.
Gabriel Ávalos, Ignacio Maestro Puch, Adrián Sporle and Alex Luna are new reinforcements for Club Atlético Independiente. The first stands out, a Paraguayan striker who played for Argentinos Juniors.
After receiving a first offer from Botafogo for Cristian Medina, close to 7 million dollars for 80% of the transfer, Boca could respond to a new call from the Brazilian club. According to Globo Esporte, the talented midfielder is the main objective of the Brazilian entity in this transfer market and could even reach a Premier League team in a short time, thanks to the investment group that has shares in Crystal Palace.
Matías Suárez accepted the offer from the River Plate leadership and is going to renew his contract. In the coming days, his continuity until December 2024 will be sealed. The news was surprising since the skilled forward has been injured and away from the fields for a long time, but they still placed their trust in him.
Gonzalo Piovi is a new Cruz Azul player from Mexico. The “Academy” received a net US$1,625,000 for 65% of its pass. In Argentinos Juniors they will earn US$ 875,000 for the remaining %. Three-year contract with the “Cementeros”. Racing loses an important element of its defense.
River sells its star player to Flamengo. De la Cruz will play for Mengão. He will be directed by Tite and companion of Gabigol, Pedro, De Arrascaeta, Bruno Henrique, Everton Ribeiro, Gerson and many more figures. The transfer was made in exchange for €14,500,000. Sign until December 2028.
Corinthians and Athletico Paranaense are in negotiations with Estudiantes (LP) to buy Leonardo Godoy, a right back who was linked to River Plate. There are already offers from both teams for him. It is expected that in the coming days “Pincha” and the footballer himself will make a decision about his future.
