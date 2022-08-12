Here are the latest transfer news and rumours:

Yeferson Soteldo returns to Santos in Brazil after registering a goal and two assists in 19 games with Tigres. pic.twitter.com/yaRrtlsRDY – Goals and Figures (@golesycifras) August 11, 2022

The midfielder of The Red Wine He arrives at the club on loan for one year and with an option to buy.

Thanks to this, they were able to free up a place for foreigners.

Michael Estrada says goodbye to the MLS to land in the #LigaMX with Blue Crosshttps://t.co/BBBxORAbDD pic.twitter.com/Isq3WJNXDb — Halftime (@halftime) August 11, 2022

The striker said goodbye to the Men in Black to undertake the trip to Mexico and enroll with Cruz Azul.

In the past he wore the jacket of the Toluca and now it will make up for the loss of Santiago Gimenez.

FC Porto is interested in Julián Araujo, a Mexican right-back for the Los Angeles Galaxy. 🇲🇽⚽️🇺🇸#MexicansForTheWorld pic.twitter.com/gt9y4nTBdI – Draft League MX (@DraftFutMX) August 8, 2022

According to the journalist Ruben RodriguezThose from Coapa are only waiting for a final price for the national team.

It should be remembered that various media have mentioned that the porto is also interested in signing him.

More weapons for Aguirre 💥 In accordance with @A_EsparzaOteo Alonso Escoboza will carry out the rigorous medical exams to later stamp his signature as a new Cruz Azul player 🚂🔵 pic.twitter.com/Nls8shVyty – EnCancha MX (@EnCanchamx) August 9, 2022

According to the journalist Adrian Esparzathis Friday it would be officially presented by the celestial club, once it stamps its signature.

“The reason why it is not yet registered is because the signature is missing. It is about to be done and later the registration will be left before Liga MX”shared the journalist.

How will Jorge Sánchez do in his new adventure with Ajax 👀👇 pic.twitter.com/YRtcysrEQp — ESPN.com.mx (@ESPNmx) August 11, 2022

Brian Rodriguez 6MDD for 80% of the letter, June 2026. From LAFC to America. Uruguay for Mexico.🇺🇾🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/U1Q4tRzuRM — Juan Manuel Cabada (@JUANMACABADA) August 12, 2022

The Uruguayan striker Los Angeles F.C.of the mlshas shown his desire to play with the azulcrema team, so they are trying to take advantage of the good relationship they have with the representative of the Uruguayan jonathan rodriguez to finish convincing him.

OFFICIAL 🚨 ANOTHER MEXICAN TO EUROPE 🔥 (Norway, Promotion) Alejandro Díaz is a new Sogndal player, coming from Pacific FC in Canada 🇨🇦 The 26-year-old striker scored 31 goals and 9 assists in 62 games and is the current league scoring leader 🇨🇦. Success @werodiaz pic.twitter.com/nWkCOPN4Zk — Aztec Ambassadors (@EAztecasMEX) August 10, 2022

The youth squad America He was playing in Canada and his debut will be when he completes the paperwork to get a work visa.

🇲🇽 Kevin Alvarez is very much in Mexico. He urges a European team to get their act together pic.twitter.com/FuzwqNQwAr — RxMxF (@RealMexFrank) August 11, 2022

apart from the PSV Eindhoventhere are three other clubs that have followed him: the porto of Portugal, the PAOK of Greece and the Feyenoord from the Netherlands.

Anderlecht is looking for a full-back and Omar Campos (20|🇲🇽) would be one of the two options, the other “competitor” is DeJuan Jones (25|🇺🇸). There’s a slim chance they’ll go for both.

The young Mexican had already aroused interest from Feyenoord but it could not be finalized. I hope it is yes. pic.twitter.com/uBXBSyyH68 – Felix Rios (@Sangresudoryft1) August 10, 2022

According to kerynewsthe Belgian team would be looking for a side, but apart from the lagoon they would be following the North American john talkinelement of New York Red Bullsas well as the North American DeJuan Jones of New England Revolution.

However, there has been no formal offer so far.

🚨 LAST MINUTE! INTEREST IN EUROPE🇪🇸🇵🇹

Salvador Mariscal(19) is surveyed by European teams, to be exact in the league of Spain and Portugal.

The champion with the sub-20 category was scouted before the pre-world championship drawing attention in the old continent. pic.twitter.com/1s1swQY3I3 – UnicoSantista (@UnicoSantista) August 10, 2022

According to information from MD Sportsone of the teams that would be looking for the 19-year-old element would be the Boavista of the First Leaguetrying to sign him for a loan with an option to buy.

Nicolás Nava 🇲🇽🇺🇸 (18) arrives from Xolos de Tijuana U-18 to Sporting de Gijón ‘B’ 🇪🇸. The Mexican midfielder will be on trial with the Atletico subsidiary. In the coming weeks, the coaching staff will assess his conditions to find out if he can be part of Sporting B. pic.twitter.com/c5NIrY5qC3 – Julio Rodríguez (@julioordz10) August 11, 2022