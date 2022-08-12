The Liga MX Opening Tournament 2022 is still in motion and Stove Football continues, since the clubs have until September 5 to close players who are active abroad.
Here are the latest transfer news and rumours:
Don’t forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanish!
The Venezuelan leaves Tigres to return to the Saints from Brazil.
The midfielder of The Red Wine He arrives at the club on loan for one year and with an option to buy.
Thanks to this, they were able to free up a place for foreigners.
The Ecuadorian returns to the MX League after being in the D.C. United of Major League Soccer.
The striker said goodbye to the Men in Black to undertake the trip to Mexico and enroll with Cruz Azul.
In the past he wore the jacket of the Toluca and now it will make up for the loss of Santiago Gimenez.
Due to the departure of Jorge Sanchez to the Ajax Amsterdamthe America is looking to the side of the Los Angeles Galaxy as his replacement.
According to the journalist Ruben RodriguezThose from Coapa are only waiting for a final price for the national team.
It should be remembered that various media have mentioned that the porto is also interested in signing him.
Since Tuesday, the winger has been training with Cruz Azul, however, he has not yet been written up in the League.
According to the journalist Adrian Esparzathis Friday it would be officially presented by the celestial club, once it stamps its signature.
“The reason why it is not yet registered is because the signature is missing. It is about to be done and later the registration will be left before Liga MX”shared the journalist.
Finally the right side of the America signed with him Ajax Amsterdam from the Netherlands. The Lagunero youth squad will play with The Children of the Gods for the next four years.
The directive of America He recently launched an offer of six million dollars and three years for 80 percent of his pass, which has not been answered so far, but inside the club they do not see anything wrong.
The Uruguayan striker Los Angeles F.C.of the mlshas shown his desire to play with the azulcrema team, so they are trying to take advantage of the good relationship they have with the representative of the Uruguayan jonathan rodriguez to finish convincing him.
El Güero will play in Norwegian football with the Songdall Football of the Second Division.
The youth squad America He was playing in Canada and his debut will be when he completes the paperwork to get a work visa.
According to different media, Pachuca has asked for eight million dollars to let the right back out.
apart from the PSV Eindhoventhere are three other clubs that have followed him: the porto of Portugal, the PAOK of Greece and the Feyenoord from the Netherlands.
Santos Laguna’s side is in the sights of some teams like the Feyenoord of the Netherlands and the Anderlecht from Belgium.
According to kerynewsthe Belgian team would be looking for a side, but apart from the lagoon they would be following the North American john talkinelement of New York Red Bullsas well as the North American DeJuan Jones of New England Revolution.
However, there has been no formal offer so far.
According to the page ‘Holy Union’the midfielder, who stood out with the national team in the Under-20 World Cup, is closely followed by clubs from Portugal and Spain.
According to information from MD Sportsone of the teams that would be looking for the 19-year-old element would be the Boavista of the First Leaguetrying to sign him for a loan with an option to buy.
The Xolos juvenile will be tested with the ‘B’ frame of the Sporting Lisbon and in the next few days it will be decided whether to maintain it or not.
The 18-year-old midfielder has gone through all the border categories.
For more from Mauricio Gasca, follow him on Twitter as well! @Melocrab!
#Latest #news #transfer #rumors #Liga #Soteldo #Estrada #Araujo #Escoboza #Rodríguez #Campos
Leave a Reply