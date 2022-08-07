Here are the latest transfer news and rumours:

Another 💣 has arrived @MonterreyFlash! With extensive experience in @LigaBBVAMX we welcome Luis “Quick” Mendoza, who joins our squad for the 22/23 season of the @MASLarena 😎#ToWhereTope 👊🏻 pic.twitter.com/EFkLPU8MwN — Monterrey Flash (@MonterreyFlash) August 5, 2022

The attacker signed with the Monterey Flashbelonging to the Major Arena Soccer League (MASL).

In this way he joins old acquaintances of the MX League like the brazilian Anselmo Vendrechovsky ‘Juninho’the Ecuadorian Walter Ayov and Israel Jimenez.

“They had been following me for some time, around one, two years. I did not expect it and I am grateful to God, with the work I have been doing and I am going to enjoy it and put Mexico on high”said the side.

The national team arrives in definitive transfer, as ruled by the statement from the azulcrema team.

Juan Pablo Palma (17) and Efraín Contreras (16) from Pachuca, will be on trial with FC Porto 🇵🇹 (youth). (@yeudielpacheco) pic.twitter.com/zO0YjWFHyK – The Tri Universe 🇲🇽 (@ElTriUniverso) August 5, 2022

“Who overflows with balls, strength and a lot of speed, the most outrageous of Facheritos FC. MAXI IS FRINGED UNTIL 2025!”the club announced.

The charrúa was in the sights of other clubs during the transfer market.

🔏 | Ian González, new player of the #CDEldense 🔵🔴 ⚽️ 1.93 m striker. from Toluca FC of the 1st Division of Mexico🇲🇽 after 4 seasons in the @LigaBBVAMX🔝 📲 https://t.co/PvnI9o2Vja#AupaDeportivo 💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/EOvIbfBKns — CD Eldense (@CD_Eldense) July 29, 2022

Therefore, Spanish joins the eldensewhich plays in the First Federation of Spain, fourth division of the country.

Nahuel Guzmán appreciates that his work is recognizedhttps://t.co/XwVsMA61Zd — ESPN.com.mx (@ESPNmx) August 5, 2022

“I heard or read something. I’m not aware of anything. I don’t know if there was an official version. I appreciate that there is still some recognition for my work, it’s what I try to do. I work to continue being among the best”launched the Argentine.

“I don’t know if there is something real, I am one hundred percent focused on Tigres, on continuing to be a protagonist. Tigres also deserves that respect from me”he added El Paton.

🚨🇲🇽| EXCELLENT NEWS: According to information from @jovenesfutmx Miguel Carreón will be training with Porto in the coming weeks. Our youth squad has aroused the interest of several European teams. GO AND STAY, THE SAME!🤩🐾 pic.twitter.com/EeDVtdkcJi – Fan Puma (@FanPumaOficial) August 5, 2022

He is the son of the former soccer player Miguel ‘Iguala’ Carreon and will be a week after receiving the invitation from the dragons.

🇲🇽🔜🇵🇹

With the departure of Jorge Sánchez to Ajax, rumors began that América would go for Julián Araujo (20) but now the news has emerged that he is wanted by a Portuguese club.

Could it be that we will have another Mexican in Europe? pic.twitter.com/qHHl44EjAY – Felix Rios (@Sangresudoryft1) August 7, 2022

However, one of the problems is that the national team would occupy the position of ‘Not Trained in Mexico’ because his entire career has been with the Galactics.

The Mexican-American renewed his contract with the Californian club a few months ago, for which the Eagles would have to pay close to 4.5 million euros.