The Liga MX Opening Tournament 2022 is still in motion and Stove Football continues, since the clubs have until September 5 to close players who are active abroad.
Here are the latest transfer news and rumours:
After being left without a team after not being renewed by Cruz Azul, The Quick will continue to play, but in fast football.
The attacker signed with the Monterey Flashbelonging to the Major Arena Soccer League (MASL).
In this way he joins old acquaintances of the MX League like the brazilian Anselmo Vendrechovsky ‘Juninho’the Ecuadorian Walter Ayov and Israel Jimenez.
This weekend the defender of América left for the Netherlands to sign up with the Ajax Amsterdam of the eredivisie.
“They had been following me for some time, around one, two years. I did not expect it and I am grateful to God, with the work I have been doing and I am going to enjoy it and put Mexico on high”said the side.
The national team arrives in definitive transfer, as ruled by the statement from the azulcrema team.
Players continue to be exported to the Old Continent, both elements of Pachuca.
So much Palm What Contreras will be tested with porto and they already traveled to Portugal.
Through social networks, Puebla shared the renewal of the Uruguayan until 2025.
“Who overflows with balls, strength and a lot of speed, the most outrageous of Facheritos FC. MAXI IS FRINGED UNTIL 2025!”the club announced.
The charrúa was in the sights of other clubs during the transfer market.
The striker did not enter Toluca’s plans for this championship and had to find accommodation in another club.
Therefore, Spanish joins the eldensewhich plays in the First Federation of Spain, fourth division of the country.
The goalkeeper of the Tigers appeared in the folder of the Boca Juniors of Argentina and has already made known its opinion on it.
“I heard or read something. I’m not aware of anything. I don’t know if there was an official version. I appreciate that there is still some recognition for my work, it’s what I try to do. I work to continue being among the best”launched the Argentine.
“I don’t know if there is something real, I am one hundred percent focused on Tigres, on continuing to be a protagonist. Tigres also deserves that respect from me”he added El Paton.
The Pumas youth squad will travel to Portugal to train with him Porto Btogether with the two elements of Pachuca.
He is the son of the former soccer player Miguel ‘Iguala’ Carreon and will be a week after receiving the invitation from the dragons.
With the departure of the right side Jorge Sanchez to the Ajax Amsterdamthe America would be looking for his replacement and it would be the player of the Los Angeles Galaxy of the mlsaccording to John Sutcliffe of ESPN.
However, one of the problems is that the national team would occupy the position of ‘Not Trained in Mexico’ because his entire career has been with the Galactics.
The Mexican-American renewed his contract with the Californian club a few months ago, for which the Eagles would have to pay close to 4.5 million euros.
