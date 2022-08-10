The Liga MX Opening Tournament 2022 is still in motion and Stove Football continues, since the clubs have until September 5 to close players who are active abroad.
Here are the latest transfer news and rumours:
Don’t forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanish!
The midfielder has automatically renewed his contract with Cruz Azul for minutes played, with which his bond has been extended until December 31, 2023, according to ESPN.
The agreement was signed in November 2020 for two years, with the option of a third if the condition that the pivot played at least 60 percent of the total minutes with the team was met.
The name of the Mexican Los Angeles Galaxy of the MLS has been of interest to Chivas Y Americabut from Europe they also follow it.
Reports in Portugal indicate that there is already an offer from porto on the California board of directors, which is being evaluated.
Halftime He shared that even the side spoke with the Argentine coach Gerardo Martino to say yes to his possible transfer, receiving the blessing.
Tigres reached an agreement to sign the 27-year-old Brazilian who plays for watford of the Championship from England.
Halftime announced that the central defender will take the position of foreigner from the Venezuelan Yeferson Soteldowho will leave for Brazil.
The Mexican press confirms that the Besiktas from Turkey has arrived at the Xolos offices with a formal offer to finalize the signing of the central defender.
El Toro is one hundred percent focused on the border club, however, his agent and the club work hard to make this negotiation come to fruition, because that is how the footballer wants it.
In accordance with TUDN, Machine would be close to signing the winger again, who was left without a club after not renewing his loan with Necaxa and not enter into plans for America.
the sports director Jaime Ordiales left active the negotiation on broom for this summer and they will seek to close it in this regular phase.
It should be remembered that the cement club seeks to renew the defensive defense after all the problems it has had between casualties, injuries and more.
With the possible arrival of the Brazilian Samir Santos a tigersthe royal directive has to give way to a foreigner and this would be the Venezuelan.
According to the journalist willie gonzalezthe midfielder aims to return to soccer in Brazil, specifically with Saintswho will request the transfer of the South American.
The Miedz Legnica of Poland made official the signing of the youth squad Americawho arrives on loan for a year.
It is mentioned that the pivot had two offers to stay in the MX League, braves and Necaxa, however, preferred to go to Polish soil.
according to the newspaper By Telegraafthe side of America was presented this Tuesday at the facilities of the Ajax Amsterdam to pass the medical exams and later, make their bond official.
In the same way, TUDN announced that the Lagunero youth squad will be returning to Mexico to process his work visa, say goodbye to his relatives and now join the 2022-2023 season of the eredivisie.
The America I would have already sent a first offer to Los Angeles F.C. of the MLS to seize the services of the Uruguayan.
LAFC You must respond in the next few days, since the azulcremas want it as soon as possible for the middle of the semester.
The attacker from Uruguay has every intention of playing in the MX League because he sees it as a springboard for his career.
The side of Pachuca has sounded to reach the Old Continent, precisely with the PSV Eindhoven and the portowithout specifying anything.
Regarding this supposed interest, the president of the Tuzos, Armando Martinezdenied that there were offers on the table for his youth squad.
However, he did accept that scouts from the Farmers came to observe him and that he really has all the conditions to play in Europe.
Who until a few years ago was considered a jewel and reached the Mexican team, had to leave Aztec soccer to emigrate to the MLS.
The midfielder was not part of Rayados’ plans, after being on loan with Necaxa Y Queretaroand now he is leaving on loan with the minnesota united for the remainder of the 2022 season.
the younger brother of Cesar Montes of scratched He will have experience in European football because he will play in Spain. the defender of Necaxa will put on the coat of Burgos of the Second Division.
After ending your loan with the Penarol of Uruguay, the Argentine also finished his stage with Blue Cross by mutual agreement, since they terminated their contract.
Through the networks, the striker sent a message to his followers, showing sadness at his departure, because he wanted an opportunity from the sky-blue team.
“Today I say goodbye to Cruz Azul, where I would have liked to have had the opportunity to defend the colors as they deserve, simply thanks to colleagues, La Noria officials and fans”wrote.
For more from Mauricio Gasca, follow him on Twitter as well! @Melocrab!
#Latest #news #transfer #rumors #Liga #Araujo #Caetano #Soteldo #Rodríguez #González #Montes
Leave a Reply