Here are the latest transfer news and rumours:

BLUE CROSS: RAFAEL BACA RENEWED WITH THE MACHINE FOR ANOTHER YEAR.

The midfielder’s contract was extended automatically after having registered the necessary minutes of activity, during the GUARD1ANES 2021, Apertura 2021, Clausura 2022 and Apertura 2022 tournaments of Liga MX. pic.twitter.com/5UTVaUcHDX — Spicy Jalapeño (@PoderosoDuran) August 8, 2022

The agreement was signed in November 2020 for two years, with the option of a third if the condition that the pivot played at least 60 percent of the total minutes with the team was met.

Julián Araujo is going to leave us. He has not even half an ounce of doubt. full interview of @lizzy_becherano pic.twitter.com/X3gTjX8Z5p — Kery (@KeryNews) August 9, 2022

Reports in Portugal indicate that there is already an offer from porto on the California board of directors, which is being evaluated.

Halftime He shared that even the side spoke with the Argentine coach Gerardo Martino to say yes to his possible transfer, receiving the blessing.

It will be feline! #Tigers finalized the signing of Samir Caetano de Souza from the #Watfordhttps://t.co/8z8269MuCm pic.twitter.com/dZAzEK24uu — Halftime (@halftime) August 9, 2022

Halftime announced that the central defender will take the position of foreigner from the Venezuelan Yeferson Soteldowho will leave for Brazil.

#Xolos There is already a formal offer for Víctor Guzmán from the #Besiktas from Turkey. With information from @kerynews #Xolos pic.twitter.com/z7oxzyWr5P — Christian Espinosa (@Christianeea) August 8, 2022

The Mexican press confirms that the Besiktas from Turkey has arrived at the Xolos offices with a formal offer to finalize the signing of the central defender.

El Toro is one hundred percent focused on the border club, however, his agent and the club work hard to make this negotiation come to fruition, because that is how the footballer wants it.

Alonso Escoboza is a new player of #Blue Cross. The 29-year-old left-back arrives to reinforce the defense. 🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/ck4F1YqJbD – HistoryBlue (@Historia_Azul) August 10, 2022

the sports director Jaime Ordiales left active the negotiation on broom for this summer and they will seek to close it in this regular phase.

It should be remembered that the cement club seeks to renew the defensive defense after all the problems it has had between casualties, injuries and more.

🚨💣 BOMB: 🇧🇷 Santos made a formal offer to 🇲🇽 Tigres for Yeferson Soteldo. There are negotiations between clubs to reach an agreement. It would be a loan. BACK TO THE FISH?! OJITOO. #VenEx 🔥⚪️@CLMerlo pic.twitter.com/vUdxWGoRKi – Venezuelan Soccer 🇻🇪 (@FutVe_Goleador) August 9, 2022

According to the journalist willie gonzalezthe midfielder aims to return to soccer in Brazil, specifically with Saintswho will request the transfer of the South American.

Santiago Naveda joins the list of Mexicans who have played in “exotic” leagueshttps://t.co/ir4AFS0Eld – Spicy Soccer (@futpicante) August 9, 2022

It is mentioned that the pivot had two offers to stay in the MX League, braves and Necaxa, however, preferred to go to Polish soil.

One step away from signing! Jorge Sánchez successfully passed his medical exams to be able to debut with the #ajaxhttps://t.co/rlh8QZuFV5 pic.twitter.com/0INqYxnPnr — Halftime (@halftime) August 9, 2022

In the same way, TUDN announced that the Lagunero youth squad will be returning to Mexico to process his work visa, say goodbye to his relatives and now join the 2022-2023 season of the eredivisie.

América sent an offer to LAFC to sign striker Brian Rodríguez The 22-year-old Uruguayan has every intention of playing in Liga MX, a competition that would serve as a springboard in his careerhttps://t.co/E4VydVJ8Ni pic.twitter.com/UOJMsBeglF — Halftime (@halftime) August 9, 2022

LAFC You must respond in the next few days, since the azulcremas want it as soon as possible for the middle of the semester.

The attacker from Uruguay has every intention of playing in the MX League because he sees it as a springboard for his career.

An impressive back and forth!! The right back of the TU All-Star Team #LigaBBVAMX will be well covered @KevinAlvarez_2. Always reliable in defense and generator of scoring chances when he joins the attack.#LigaMXAllStar | #MLSAllStar pic.twitter.com/ktjMY6hXgx – Liga BBVA MX (@LigaBBVAMX) August 1, 2022

Regarding this supposed interest, the president of the Tuzos, Armando Martinezdenied that there were offers on the table for his youth squad.

However, he did accept that scouts from the Farmers came to observe him and that he really has all the conditions to play in Europe.

(USA, MLS) Jonathan González is a new Minnesota United player, arriving on loan for 6 months with a purchase option from Monterrey. pic.twitter.com/2t5lF8iCgN — Aztec Ambassadors (@EAztecasMEX) August 8, 2022

The midfielder was not part of Rayados’ plans, after being on loan with Necaxa Y Queretaroand now he is leaving on loan with the minnesota united for the remainder of the 2022 season.

Alan Montes is in Spain and will be presented as a new player of the @Burgos_CF 🇪🇸 in the next few days. 🙌🏼🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/k5IHETWu90 – The Tri Universe 🇲🇽 (@ElTriUniverso) August 7, 2022

#Blue Cross 🚂 As I told you, the board decided a long time ago that Pablo Ceppelini would not play for Cruz Azul again. Today @MacResndiz confirms that the Uruguayan’s contract was terminated. CAZ saves about 400 thousand USD from 5 months of salary.https://t.co/GTgVJPYx7y – León Lecanda (@Leonlec) August 8, 2022

Through the networks, the striker sent a message to his followers, showing sadness at his departure, because he wanted an opportunity from the sky-blue team.

“Today I say goodbye to Cruz Azul, where I would have liked to have had the opportunity to defend the colors as they deserve, simply thanks to colleagues, La Noria officials and fans”wrote.