The transfer market is beginning to be news day by day. Here we leave you the latest news that links players with Atlético de Madrid:
The player has a contract with Fenerbahçe until 2024 and Atlético de Madrid would be interested in signing his services this summer. The operation could be around €15M. The Portuguese would be willing to force him out to make the leap to a great European.
One of the players who was chosen to be an Atlético reference does not finish breaking. His injuries are weighing him down, he is not capable of playing continuously and at Atleti he could start thinking about a sale. Chelsea is one of the teams that is interested in the Uruguayan.
His season has not been as expected. She started in the best way, being one of the revelations of LaLiga, but little by little she has been losing strength. Inter has asked about the player but Atlético does not know what to do with his proposal.
With the departure of Luis Suárez, Atlético is already looking for a substitute who can give the level that the Uruguayan gave. Paulo’s contract with Juventus ends on June 30 and despite the fact that many rumors link him to Inter, a call from Cholo could change everything. It would not be strange to see him hand in hand with Simeone.
Haaland’s arrival closes many doors for him and the player could come out in this same market. Arsenal followed him very closely but by losing the Champions League place the chances of signing for the Gunners decrease a lot. Atlético will fully enter the bid for the Brazilian.
#Latest #news #transfer #rumors #Atlético #Madrid #Dybala #Paul #Gabriel #Jesús
Leave a Reply