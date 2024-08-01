The transfer market is on fire, especially as we enter the month of July, when more movements are generated and different clubs from all over the world are thinking of reinforcing their performances to meet the objectives set for the next season. These are the latest news and some rumours from this summer market.
Inter Milan are showing interest in Yarek Gasiorowski, a young Valencia defender who is only 19 years old according to reports Tuttosport. The Lombards have 10 million euros to sign him, after ruling out Mario Hermoso and Ricardo Rodríguez. Gasiorowski, who can play as a centre-back or left-back, has a contract with Valencia until 2025, with the possibility of extending it for two more years. Forged through the club’s youth system, the defender has played 16 games under Rubén Baraja and recently won the Under-19 European Championship with Spain. Inter hope to complete his signing to strengthen their defence.
Chelsea are making progress in their bid to sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, according to reports Brand. The Blues are planning to offer 70 million euros plus Romelu Lukaku to convince the Italian team. Despite statements from his agent denying the rumours, Chelsea’s interest is firm. Osimhen, top scorer in Napoli’s last Scudetto, is considered a key piece. PSG, previously interested, have ruled out his signing due to the lack of approval from coach Luis Enrique. Chelsea are looking to strengthen their attack with this ambitious offer.
According to the newspaper BrandRayo Vallecano are showing interest in James Rodriguez, a 33-year-old Colombian, as a star signing for their centenary. According to Marca, the club is looking to convince the player using a strategy similar to the one used with Radamel Falcao. James, linked to several teams, is seen as an ideal addition for Rayo. Currently, the club is working on his possible arrival, which would be a great media and sporting coup for the club from Avenida de la Albufera.
FC Barcelona is close to securing the return of João Cancelo through a new loan with a mandatory purchase option, according to the newspaper Sport. The Catalan leaders have been negotiating with Manchester City during their tour of the United States. City have agreed to a loan, despite initially demanding 25 million euros. Cancelo, willing to reduce his salary, will sign a long-term contract with Barcelona. Now, the Catalan club must resolve administrative issues to register the player.
Manchester United are keen to sign Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui from Bayern Munich, but are unwilling to pay the high sums requested: €65m for De Ligt and €30m for Mazraoui. Bayern are looking to sell players to finance new signings. According to Bild, United are only offering €30m plus €5m in variables for De Ligt and are not able to meet the demands for Mazraoui. Negotiations are continuing, but there is a long way to go to reach an agreement.
Iker Bravo, a leading Spanish striker, has been signed by Udinese from Bayer Leverkusen. Bravo, who spent the last two seasons on loan at Real Madrid, was crowned the best player at the European Under-19 Championship. He is now embarking on a new stage in his career with a contract until June 2028 at the Italian side. This move marks an important step for the young talent in his professional development.
Real Madrid appear to have closed their transfer window after the arrival of Kylian Mbappé and Endrick. Ukrainian goalkeeper Andriy Lunin was looking for a change of scenery to Chelsea, but the arrival of Filip Jorgensen in London has thwarted this possibility. With Lunin remaining in the team, Kepa will not join Real Madrid either. The club is now focusing on stabilising its squad for next season, with no further additions in sight. The newspaper reports Brand.
Benfica have resumed negotiations to bring back Joao Felix, who has just returned to Atletico Madrid after his loan at FC Barcelona. Both clubs and the player want to part ways. Although the paths to other teams such as Aston Villa and Barcelona have been closed, Benfica is showing interest in an affordable purchase or a loan, according to today’s front page in the newspaper RecordThe situation is still developing and could be resolved in the coming weeks.
22-year-old attacking midfielder Daniel Maldini has left AC Milan to join Monza. Maldini, who already played for Monza for six months last season, officially joins the team. During his previous loan, he made 11 appearances, scoring 4 goals and providing one assist. This move seeks to continue his career in a familiar environment.
Liverpool are focused on strengthening their midfield under Arne Slot. PSV Eindhoven midfielder Joey Veerman has emerged as a top target. Veerman has shown high standards at PSV, and Liverpool see him as a transfer opportunity to strengthen their squad and compete with Manchester City. The Dutch club are keeping their cool, but the Reds’ interest is strong and could materialise in the coming weeks. Information from the club’s own social networks Liverpool.
