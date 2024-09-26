He transfer market global remains one of the great driving forces of current football.
Although the summer window has come to an end, clubs in Europe’s top leagues are already preparing their moves for the winter transfer market and, in some cases, are even planning operations for the summer of 2025. The transfer dynamic remains marked by intense competition for the best young talents, while some established stars are looking for new destinations to revitalise their careers.
Teams from leagues such as the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga and Ligue 1 continue to be the subject of major deals, with clubs such as Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, PSG and Manchester City always at the centre of rumours and movements. The winter transfer market, although shorter, promises to be key to adjusting squads and correcting the course of those teams that have not had the best start to the season. In addition, the emergence of emerging leagues such as Saudi Arabia adds an extra element of excitement and surprise in the coming months.
Raphael Varane announced his surprise retirement from football this morning in an emotional post on social media, ending his career due to injuries. The French defender, who has shone for teams such as Real Madrid and Manchester United, expressed his pride in his achievements and the decision to hang up his boots after much reflection. Varane, who won his last trophy at Wembley, thanked all the clubs and teammates with whom he shared his career, and was excited about the new stage that begins off the pitch.
Marc-André Ter Stegen’s serious injury has left a significant void in the FC Barcelona goal. Although Iñaki Peña seems to be the first choice to replace the German, a former Barça goalkeeper has offered his services. Claudio Bravo, who played for Barça between 2014 and 2016, has shown his willingness to come out of retirement to help the team following the loss of Ter Stegen, who will be out for eight months due to a patellar tendon injury suffered in the match against Villarreal.
Cristiano Ronaldo continues to prove that his career is far from over. His wife, Georgina Rodriguez, has said that she sees the Portuguese star playing football for many more years, even into his 50s. In the Netflix series I, Georgina, she said that she was relieved when Cristiano signed for Al-Nassr, leaving his time in Manchester behind, and that she is convinced that football continues to motivate CR7 as much as it did on the first day. Cristiano, for his part, has expressed his ambition to surpass 1,000 goals before hanging up his boots, which excites his fans.
Real Madrid are still aiming high in the transfer market. After the arrival of Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappé, the club now dreams of reinforcing their right flank with Trent Alexander-Arnold. The English international, a key player for Liverpool, has aroused the interest of the Merengue team for several seasons. According to reports, Real Madrid are in constant contact with the player and his agents, and Alexander-Arnold would be willing to make the jump to the most successful club in the history of the Champions League. In addition, he rejected an offer of a renewal from the Reds, which opens the door to negotiate his arrival in Madrid from January. However, there has been no contact between clubs, and Liverpool, at the moment, has no intention of selling its star player.
Jules Koundé, one of the defensive pillars of FC Barcelona, has made it clear that he has no intention of leaving the Blaugrana. Despite Chelsea showing interest in reinforcing their right-back position with the French player, the “Blues” have already assumed that Koundé does not plan to leave the Catalan club. Instead, the London team has focused its attention on other options such as Jeremie Frimpong, from Bayer Leverkusen, and Michael Kayode, from Fiorentina, who are seen as alternatives to replace Reece James, affected by constant injuries.
Swedish striker Alexander Isak, a former Real Sociedad player, has reportedly attracted the attention of several teams after excelling at Newcastle United. The Magpies value the attacker at around 100 million euros and have already begun talks to extend his contract beyond 2028. Meanwhile, PSG are closely monitoring his development, as Isak is showing his best form in the Premier League.
Atlético de Madrid tried until the last minute to secure two luxury signings: N’Golo Kanté and Adrien Rabiot. According to AS, the club were in negotiations with Al-Ittihad to sign Kanté, who was willing to reduce his salary, but ultimately no agreement was reached. In addition, Atlético also explored the possibility of signing Rabiot, who was without a club after his departure from Juventus. However, none of these operations came to fruition, leaving Diego Simeone without the top-level reinforcements he was looking for.
Rodri is a key figure in Guardiola’s scheme and Manchester City have no intention of losing him. His current contract expires in June 2027, but the club are willing to extend it further to ensure his long-term continuity. In addition to the extension of his contract, the renewal is expected to include a pay rise, according to various sources. For now, no details have been revealed about the figures or the exact duration of the new deal that is reportedly being prepared at the Etihad Stadium.
Lamine Yamal, one of FC Barcelona’s most promising youngsters, has a contract with the club until June 2026, with an annual salary of 1.5 million euros and a buyout clause of 1 billion euros. However, Barcelona wants to secure his long-term future and is already preparing a renewal that would extend his contract until 2030, according to the latest reports. Although the figures for the new salary are not yet known, a substantial increase is expected that would place him among the highest-paid players in the squad. The club hopes that Yamal will sign this new agreement when he turns 18.
Real Madrid player Dani Ceballos could have a new opportunity to revitalize his career at AC Milan. According toTuttosportthe Italian club are interested in signing the 28-year-old midfielder, who has failed to establish himself as a regular under Carlo Ancelotti. Although Real Betis are also among the teams that are keeping a close eye on him, the option of joining a competitive team like Milan could be decisive in Ceballos opting for the Rossoneri.
