The transfer market is on fire, especially as we enter the month of July, when more movements are generated and different clubs from all over the world are thinking of reinforcing their performances to meet the objectives set for the next season. These are the latest news and some rumours from this summer market.
Young Spanish striker Marc Guiu has been transferred to Chelsea, who have paid the €6m release clause to secure his signing. Guiu, 18, has signed a five-year contract with the English club, with the option to extend it for a further year.
The Italian centre-back’s good season at Bologna, along with his great performances with the Italian national team at Euro 2024, have caused a sensation. Clubs such as Real Madrid are already thinking of him as a B option to Leny Yoro, Juventus of Turin are after him to improve the ranks led by Thiago Motta, and finally, Chelsea has been the latest club to be interested in him, according to Sky Sports.
The Spanish full-back from Girona and Real Madrid youth team player has had a great season, at a level that few expected. That is why many clubs such as Borussia Dortmund or Manchester United want him in their squad. In the case of Manchester United, the bet on Miguel Gutiérrez is more than clear and they would pay the amount at which the player was valued, according to the club. Relief.
FC Barcelona is already managing its transfer market and with it it is organizing the upcoming season and one of the doubts that existed on the table was whether or not to sell Araujo. In the end they have decided to put a price on him, according to reports Sports world and the Uruguayan footballer would be valued at 100 million euros.
Inter Milan are on track to sign a player for the future of the club, as Fabrizio Romano has revealed. They have already shown a palpable interest in Tanner Tessmann, a 22-year-old American midfielder who has shone for Venice. They have agreed to sign him, leaving him on loan for another season, and using the young Gaetano Oristanio as compensation to lower the final price.
