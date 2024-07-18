The transfer market is on fire, especially as we enter the month of July, when more movements are generated and different clubs from all over the world are thinking of reinforcing their performances to meet the objectives set for the next season. These are the latest news and some rumours from this summer market.
Chelsea’s board have made significant moves to bolster their defence with Boca Juniors’ Argentinian centre-back Aaron Anselmino. The Blues will pay around €20m for the young defender, beating out competitors such as Manchester United and Real Madrid. Anselmino, 19, made his debut last season and has shown great defensive abilities and good ball handling. In addition, Chelsea had already secured the signing of Estevao William, a young Brazilian talent from Palmeiras, for €40m plus variables, although he will join the team in 2025.
With Kylian Mbappé leaving for Real Madrid, Paris Saint Germain are focused on strengthening their squad. The target is Benfica star Joao Neves, although his high valuation of 120 million euros makes his signing difficult. PSG, under the direction of Luis Enrique, are looking to balance the team and win the Champions League. Manchester United are also showing interest in Neves, but the Parisians are determined to invest to maintain their dominance in France and shine internationally.
Spanish striker Iker Bravo, after two seasons on loan at Real Madrid, will join the ranks of Udinese. Bravo, whose transfer will be permanent, leaves Bayer Leverkusen, a club that will still retain 50% of a future sale. This move will be made official after the U-19 European Championship. The transfer represents a new opportunity for the young striker to continue his development in the Italian Serie A.
Defender Saul Coco has left UD Las Palmas to join Torino in Serie A. Coco, 25, had a standout season under Garcia Pimienta, making 31 appearances in the Primera División and scoring one goal. His departure represents a significant loss for Las Palmas, but gives him the opportunity to grow in a new competitive environment in Italy.
Despite rumours linking him to Real Madrid, young French defender Leny Yoro is set to sign for Manchester United. The Red Devils have submitted a €62m offer which has convinced Lille and the 18-year-old. David Ornstein of The Athletic reported that Yoro is on his way to England to complete a medical and finalise the details of his contract.
Everton are looking to strengthen after securing their Premier League stay, and Leeds United’s Wilfried Gnonto is one of their top targets. The Toffees are willing to pay around €35m for the young Italian striker. Such an investment would mark a significant step for Everton in their attempt to improve their squad and compete in the coming season.
Atletico Madrid are stepping up their efforts to sign Leipzig standout Dani Olmo. With a buyout clause of €60m, Olmo has attracted interest from several clubs, including Manchester City and FC Barcelona. However, the Rojiblancos appear to be leading the race for the Spanish international, who is keen on the possibility of returning to his country and becoming a key player for Atletico Madrid.
