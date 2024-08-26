The transfer market is coming to an end and teams from all leagues are in full swing, looking to close the latest signings and adjusting their squads before the final whistle.
This period is always marked by intensity, with rumours rife, negotiations accelerating, and clubs trying to make those last-minute signings that could make the difference in the season. From big stars who could change teams to unexpected surprises, the coming days promise to be frenetic as teams scramble to secure their targets before the market closes for good.
Rayo Vallecano have secured a star signing to celebrate their Centenary: James Rodríguez will be a red-and-white player for the 2024-25 season. At 33 years old and after being named best player of the Copa América, the Colombian will sign for one year, after rejecting offers from Saudi Arabia and the MLS, with the desire to return to Europe and live in Madrid again. The operation is closed, and only the official signature is missing for the attacking midfielder, who terminated his contract with Sao Paulo, to be announced as the new idol of Vallecas.
Ilkay Gündogan returns to Manchester City after a brief and difficult spell at FC Barcelona. The German midfielder, who had arrived at Barça in search of a new challenge, decided to end his time at the Catalan club after just one year, partly influenced by the lack of confidence of the new coach, Hansi Flick. With an outstanding individual performance, but insufficient to secure a place in the starting eleven, Gündogan opted to terminate his contract and return to the Premier League, where he signed a one-year deal with City, with the possibility of extending it. His return represents a financial relief for Barcelona and a quality reinforcement for Guardiola’s team.
Vitor Roque will play for Real Betis this season. The young Brazilian striker, after meeting with Joaquín, Alarcón and Fajardo, expressed his desire to continue his career at the Benito Villamarín, a decision that has been respected by FC Barcelona, agreeing to his loan to the Betis team. Roque arrived in Seville on Saturday night to complete the final details of the operation, before his incorporation is made official.
Romelu Lukaku returns to Italy for the third consecutive year, after his permanent transfer from Chelsea to Napoli was completed. After loan spells at Inter Milan and AS Roma, the 31-year-old striker will continue his career in Serie A, with a deal worth €30 million fixed plus €15 million in variables. This move, the result of Lukaku’s loss of value since his move to Chelsea in 2021, represents one of the big transfers of the summer and could trigger a domino effect in the market, especially for players like Victor Osimhen.
PSG are on the verge of completing a major transfer transaction with the sale of Carlos Soler to West Ham. Despite last-minute interest from Everton, the 27-year-old midfielder will join Julen Lopetegui’s team for €23 million, a figure that exceeds what PSG paid for him in 2022. The transfer is one step away from being completed, putting an end to one of the open fronts for the Parisian club in this final stretch of the market.
