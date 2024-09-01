He transfer market is coming to an end and teams from all leagues are in full swing, looking to close the last signings and adjusting their squads before the final whistle.
This period is always marked by intensity, with rumours rife, negotiations accelerating, and clubs trying to make those last-minute signings that could make the difference in the season. From big stars who could change teams to unexpected surprises, the coming days promise to be frenetic as teams scramble to secure their targets before the market closes for good.
After weeks of speculation following the end of his contract with Borussia Dortmund on June 30, Mats Hummels has been linked with several La Liga sides, including Real Sociedad and Real Mallorca, although both options have been ruled out. According to Italian media such as Sky Sports, the German defender has finally opted to join AS Roma, Athletic Club’s rivals in the Europa League, and is expected to travel to Trigoria in the next few hours to finalise his move.
The transfer window has come to an end in the major European leagues and the future of Sergio Ramos remains a mystery. The centre-back is enjoying a holiday with his family and friends, maintaining his excellent physical condition at 38 years of age. Ramos left Sevilla FC in mid-June after fulfilling his wish to return to his childhood club, signing for just one season. During his time at Sevilla, he played 37 games and scored seven goals, helping the team stay in the league. Now, with options reduced to Saudi Arabia and the United States, Ramos is reflecting on his next destination while still active and with no plans to retire.
Roma have closed the signing of Mario Hermoso, beating Galatasaray in the negotiations. The Spaniard will soon arrive in the Italian capital to sign a three-year contract (two fixed and one optional), with a salary of around four million euros per season. Daniele De Rossi was key in his signing, convincing the player to join the Giallorossi.
Romelu Lukaku has returned to Italy for the third consecutive year, after completing his permanent transfer from Chelsea to Napoli. After loan spells at Inter Milan and AS Roma, the 31-year-old striker is continuing his career in Serie A, with a deal worth €30 million fixed plus €15 million in variables. This move, the result of Lukaku’s loss of value since his move to Chelsea in 2021, represents one of the big transfers of the summer and could trigger a domino effect in the market, especially for players like Victor Osimhen.
Rayo Vallecano have secured a star signing to celebrate their centenary. James Rodríguez will be a red-and-white player for the 2024-25 season. At 33 years old and after being named best player at the Copa América, the Colombian has signed for one year, after rejecting offers from Saudi Arabia and the MLS, with the desire to return to Europe and live in Madrid again.
Ilkay Gündogan returns to Manchester City after a brief and difficult spell at FC Barcelona. The German midfielder, who had arrived at Barça in search of a new challenge, decided to end his time at the Catalan club after just one year, partly influenced by the lack of confidence of the new coach, Hansi Flick. With an outstanding individual performance, but insufficient to secure a place in the starting eleven, Gündogan opted to terminate his contract and return to the Premier League, where he signed a one-year deal with City, with the possibility of extending it. His return represents a financial relief for Barcelona and a quality reinforcement for Guardiola’s team.
Vitor Roque will play for Real Betis this season. The young Brazilian striker, after meeting with Joaquín, Alarcón and Fajardo, expressed his desire to continue his career at the Benito Villamarín, a decision that has been respected by FC Barcelona, agreeing to his loan to the Betis team. Roque arrived in Seville on Saturday night to complete the final details of the operation, before his incorporation is made official.
