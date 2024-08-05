The transfer market is on fire, especially as we enter the month of August, when more movements are generated and different clubs from all over the world are thinking of reinforcing their performances to meet the objectives set for the next season. These are the latest news and some rumours from this summer market.
Atletico Madrid have held positive talks with Conor Gallagher and both Atleti and Chelsea are working to get the player’s approval. All parties are confident, but there are still some details to be clarified. According to reports Fabrizio RomanoChelsea are expected to receive a fee of €40 million and hope to close the deal soon.
Julian Alvarez’s agent will be in Europe next week to discuss his future with Manchester City. The club are willing to let him go if Alvarez wants them to, but only for a considerable fee, as City will not accept offers in the range of 40 and 50 million. Since June, PSG and Atletico Madrid have been in contact with Alvarez’s agent. Arsenal have joined in the bidding process in recent days, having learned that Atleti have already secured the services of a striker.
Juventus’ decision on Federico Chiesa is clear: they plan to sell the Italian winger this summer, as his contract expires in June 2025. Thiago Motta does not consider Chiesa as a key piece of his project and is looking for solutions, as Juventus want to bring in a new winger after Koopmeiners. Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal are very interested in securing his services
Atlético de Madrid have confirmed Robin Le Normand as their first signing of the summer of 2024. The French defender, recently naturalised Spanish and winner of the Euro 2024, joins the red-and-white club on a five-year contract. Atlético have paid 34.5 million euros plus five million in variables to Real Sociedad for his transfer. Le Normand reinforces a defence that lost Savic and Mario Hermoso, being the most expensive defender in the club’s history.
Bruno Guimaraes is staying at Newcastle United and this is how he confirmed it: “I’m very happy to start another season with this club that has done so much for me since my first day here”. I also consider that being the captain was one of his dreams: “Another dream has come true! Being the captain of this team is everything I always dreamed of but never imagined.”
Victor Osimhen was not even called up by Napoli for the friendly against Girona. Napoli are still working on finding solutions for Victor to leave. Antonio Conte only wants Romelu Lukaku, and Paris Saint Germain are crazy to sign the Nigerian.
Napoli are stuck in a rut over a possible move for Romelu Lukaku and have received a warning from the Belgian’s agent over his transfer. Lukaku’s arrival depends on the departure of Victor Osimhen, but the Nigerian remains at the club with no solution found for his departure. In recent days, interest has emerged from Aston Villa, and Chelsea have already agreed a transfer with the English club for the Belgian. The Mattino Aston Villa are reportedly emerging as a potential threat to Napoli. Meanwhile, Lukaku’s agent has warned Napoli that they must acquire the striker quickly or risk losing him.
Following the departure of Morata and the need for a striker, Norwegian striker Alexander Sorloth is now officially a new Atlético de Madrid player. After passing the medical, he joins the red-and-white team one day after the signing of Dovbyk by Roma was also announced, who was the other option to reinforce the attack.
Borussia Dortmund have announced the signing of Yan Couto, who has already trained with the German side. Dortmund paid 25 million euros to Manchester City for the player. However, the deal is not yet fully closed, according to the recent UEFA Champions League finalist, although it seems that it will be made official in the coming days.
