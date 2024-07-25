The transfer market is on fire, especially as we enter the month of July, when more movements are generated and different clubs from all over the world are thinking of reinforcing their performances to meet the objectives set for the next season. These are the latest news and some rumours from this summer market.
In just one week, Atlético de Madrid have closed the signing of Artem Dovbyk as their new centre forward for the 2024-25 season, after negotiating with Girona below his 40 million euro release clause. Dovbyk, LaLiga’s top scorer with 24 goals on his debut, will inherit the number 9 from Memphis Depay. This signing became crucial after the surprise departure of Álvaro Morata to Milan, leaving Atlético in need of a new goalscorer.
If Andriy Lunin leaves Real Madrid, the club will have to find a new goalkeeper. Basque goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, who was on loan at the club last season, is waiting in London for a call from Madrid. Lunin, who wants more playing time, has expressed uncertainty about his continued presence due to Carlo Ancelotti’s faith in Thibaut Courtois. Although Chelsea have shown a timid interest in Lunin, if a suitable offer arrives and his departure is confirmed, Kepa is the leading candidate to replace him.
Mikel Arteta is looking to bolster his Arsenal project for next season, and according to the English press, a player from his squad could be key in the negotiations. After coming close to the Premier League title in the last two campaigns, Arteta is looking to improve the defence and is targeting Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guéhi, valued at €60m. To reduce the cost, Arsenal are considering including striker Eddie Nketiah in the deal, who is also being followed by Olympique de Marseille.
According to Diarios Sport, FC Barcelona will only be able to move on to signing the coveted Mikel Merino if they first get rid of Frenkie de Jong. Although Barça are prioritising the signing of attacking players such as Nico Williams and Dani Olmo, they are still considering the option of reinforcing their midfield with Merino, whose contract with Real Sociedad expires in 2025. The signing of the Navarrese, valued at 25-30 million euros, depends on the departure of De Jong, who occupies a similar position. However, the sale of the Dutchman is complicated due to his injury. Meanwhile, Arsenal are also interested in Merino and could move in soon.
The 22-year-old Italian footballer, who has been the talk of the town since his time at the European Championship, has cleared up any doubts about his future and will play in the Premier League for 40 million euros. Benedetta Boeme, his partner until a few days ago, confirmed his signing for Arsenal: ”I wish him all the best in his incorporation to Arsenal”.
Álvaro Morata says goodbye to Atlético de Madrid after winning the Euro 2024 with the Spanish national team. The Italian club has paid the 13 million euro buyout clause and signed for the next four seasons.
Barça are prioritising Nico Williams, seeing it as a great opportunity to sign him and pair him with Lamine Yamal in attack, as in the Spanish national team. The financial situation makes everything difficult and they could ask for a bank loan for his signing. Even so, clubs such as PSG, Arsenal or Chelsea are also interested in signing him.
Rennes are already rubbing their hands together as they watch the growing interest in their young star, Désiré Doué. At 19, the talented attacking midfielder has attracted the attention of European giants Bayern Munich and Paris Saint Germain. Both clubs have already submitted offers, with Bayern offering €35m and PSG proposing €40m in fixed fees plus €10m in variables. However, Rennes have rejected both, demanding €60m. In response, Bayern have raised their offer to €55m with bonuses, prompting PSG to prepare a counter-offer that will reach €60m, including bonuses.
Leny Yoro did not keep his word with Real Madrid and has ended up landing at Old Trafford. Manchester are paying 62 million euros, plus eight in variables, for one of the centre-backs with the greatest potential in the world. He signs until 2029, with the option for one more year.
Endrick will also be presented at the Santiago Bernabéu. The Brazilian will be presented at the Madrid stadium on Saturday 27 July at 12:00 (local time). This has been confirmed by Real Madrid, which will follow a script very similar to that of Mbappé’s presentation.
