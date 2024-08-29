The transfer market is coming to an end and teams from all leagues are in full swing, looking to close the latest signings and adjusting their squads before the final whistle.
This period is always marked by intensity, with rumours rife, negotiations accelerating, and clubs trying to make those last-minute signings that could make the difference in the season. From big stars who could change teams to unexpected surprises, the coming days promise to be frenetic as teams scramble to secure their targets before the market closes for good.
If André Almeida leaves Valencia, the club could sign Argentine Enzo Barrenechea, who currently plays for Aston Villa. Barrenechea would arrive on loan. Although the signing seems likely, Valencia also have Levante’s Pablo Martínez in mind as an alternative, who could join the team on a permanent basis. The final decision will depend on Almeida’s departure and the ongoing negotiations. Information via Relief.
According to the media ImageOsasuna are interested in signing Serbian centre-back Milos Veljkovic from Werder Bremen to improve their defence following the departure of David Garcia. Although his contract with the German club expires in 2025, Bremen are not willing to let him go easily due to the lack of time to find a replacement. The transfer fee is said to be around €4.5 million.
Hannibal Mejbri, 21, has left Manchester United permanently to join Burnley in the English Championship. The young midfielder, who found no place at United and was unsuccessful on loan at Sevilla, has signed a four-year contract with his new club. Burnley will hope his signing will give them a significant boost in the English second tier.
Real Betis sporting director Joaquin has admitted that the club is interested in signing Dani Ceballos, but that the move depends on Real Madrid’s willingness. Although Betis would be delighted to welcome the player, the final decision depends on Ceballos’ contractual situation and whether Ancelotti counts on him for next season. More moves are expected from Betis before the market closes.
According to journalist Daniele Longo, AC Milan are planning the exit of Yacine Adli, who could join Fiorentina in this transfer window. The midfielder has attracted interest in both Serie A and Ligue 1, but Fiorentina seem to be in pole position to secure his signing. Adli’s departure could give Milan some salary cap room to try and sign Adrien Rabiot.
Juventus are interested in signing Manchester United’s Jadon Sancho before the transfer window closes. The Italian club are considering a loan move for the English winger, although they would need United to cover part of his wages. Juventus have also explored a possible swap deal with Chelsea for Raheem Sterling, while other clubs are closely monitoring the situation of Federico Chiesa.
River Plate president Jorge Brito has denied any talks with Real Madrid over Franco Mastantuono, one of the young promises of Argentine football. Brito said the club is in no hurry to sell the player, who has a contract until 2026 with a 45 million euro release clause. River Plate believes Mastantuono needs more time to develop at the club before considering a transfer.
PSG, under Luis Enrique, are considering a last-minute move for Borussia Mönchengladbach midfielder Manu Koné. Although Milan and Roma are also interested in the 23-year-old, PSG could make an effort to sign him before the transfer window closes. Koné is seen as a key reinforcement for the Parisian midfield.
Arsenal have signed midfielder Mikel Merino from Real Sociedad and are close to completing the sale of Eddie Nketiah to Crystal Palace for 35 million euros. Nketiah, 25, is set to become Palace’s new attacking star, and they have invested heavily to secure his signature. Arsenal remain active in the transfer market, both incoming and outgoing.
Federico Chiesa has left Juventus to join Liverpool in a deal worth 13 million euros plus added fees. The Italian striker, who had been linked with FC Barcelona, will sign a four-year contract with the English club. This signing strengthens Liverpool’s attack and takes Barcelona out of contention due to their financial problems.
