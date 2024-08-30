🚨 Ivan Toney’s currently undergoing medical tests approved by Al Ahli in London.

Chelsea delegation currently in Napoli as they are still trying to find a way for Victor Osimhen deal to be re-activated.

Al Ahli keep planning to sign only ONE between Osimhen and Toney. ⚠️🇸🇦

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 30, 2024