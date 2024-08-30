After a long summer we find ourselves at the end of this journey that has been the transfer market, where teams have moved in search of new players who can enrich the different squads in order to meet the objectives set for this season.
There are teams that have left their homework to the last minute and are still finalising the final details of their squads on this last day of the transfer market.
Below we leave you with all the news and rumors that have come out at the close of this market:
The 23-year-old Uruguayan midfielder signed for the Red Devils after a brief spell at PSG. He joins Manchester United in a good transfer window that saw the signings of Joshua Zirkzee, de Ligt, Yoro and Mazraoui.
After a great start for the Dutchman in La Liga, Girona have managed to get their hands on Arnaut Danjuma, arriving on loan to the Catalan club with an option to buy.
The Frenchman has been in the news in recent hours for a possible departure from Real Betis. Now, the midfielder is not registered in LaLiga and so his move to Al-Jazira Abu Dhabi is pending.
The player, who spent last season at Borussia Dortmund on loan from Manchester United, is keen to join Chelsea. Talks are currently underway between Chelsea and Manchester United. Juventus, who have also shown interest in the player, are on the sidelines.
After confirming Danjuma’s departure to Girona, MARCA reports that Villarreal have activated “Operation Guedes”, a player that Marcelino likes. The player has been on the yellow team’s agenda throughout the summer and Danjuma’s departure has led them to try to bring him back.
It seems that this soap opera has come to an end. According to Fabrizio Romano, Ivan Toney is currently in London undergoing medical tests to sign for Al Ahli. Meanwhile, Chelsea are travelling to Naples to reactivate the operation for Victor Osimhen.
Al Ahli are still thinking of signing just one player between Toney and Osimhen.
According to information from Fabrizio Roman, La Loba wants to get the services of the left-footed central defender, Mario Hermoso. This is due to the fact that Tiago Djaló’s loan with Juventus did not happen. Hours before the market closes, Danielle de Rossi’s team is looking to go all out in their search for Serie A.
