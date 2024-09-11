Italian football has seen a remarkable revival in recent years, both at local level in Serie A and in European competitions. This progress is a clear indication of the quality and competitiveness that football has regained, placing Serie A once again among the most important leagues on the continent.
Below we leave you with the latest news and transfer rumours in the Italian competition:
Mohamed Salah’s contract situation at Liverpool has sparked interest from big clubs such as Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain. According to the Daily Mail, both clubs are interested in signing the Egyptian if he does not renew his contract, which expires in June. Salah, who has had a strong start to the season, has yet to discuss an extension with the Reds, fuelling rumours about his future.
Olympique Lyon’s young talent Rayan Cherki has sparked interest from Lazio, according to journalist Nicolò Schira. The 21-year-old attacking midfielder could become a free agent at the end of the season, opening the door for the Roma outfit to try and sign him. Cherki already rejected an offer from Fulham in the summer, and his profile would fit well into the Biancocelesti’s strategy.
Lille striker Jonathan David has become the target of both Inter Milan and Juventus. Matteo Moretto has reported that Inter are determined to sign him, while Juventus are also in the running. The Canadian, whose contract expires in 2025, has already said that his future is up in the air, with talks over a renewal still ongoing, but his departure is a possibility.
AC Milan are looking to secure the continuity of their goalkeeper, Mike Maignan, as a priority, and according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the club is willing to increase his salary to 5.5 million euros per year. Maignan, who has a contract until 2026, is key to Milan’s project and, with the offer, the Rossoneri hope to prevent other big clubs from being interested in the goalkeeper, who is also a regular for the French national team.
Olympique Marseille tried to sign Manuel Locatelli, but according to Tuttosport, the player preferred to stay at Juventus. Roberto De Zerbi, Marseille’s coach, was looking for the Italian to strengthen his midfield, but Locatelli decided to stay faithful to the Bianconeri project. This refusal has frustrated the French club, who saw Locatelli as a key piece for their playing system.
More news about the transfer market
#Latest #news #rumours #Serie #transfer #market #Salah #Jonathan #David
Leave a Reply