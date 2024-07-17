Italian football is making progress and each team is showing this in both Serie A and European competitions. Many of the Italian clubs that make up Serie A have been in the final of the last editions of the Champions League, Europa League or Conference League.
That is why, in order to continue on the same path, the summer transfer market is key to continuing a positive dynamic. Here are some rumours and news from Serie A.
Juventus and Napoli could be planning a notable swap deal. According to Tuttosport, the Bianconeri are considering offering Federico Chiesa in exchange for Giacomo Raspadori. Both players have a similar valuation of around €25 million, making this swap financially viable for both clubs. This move could benefit both teams in their respective offensive and defensive strategies.
Lazio veteran striker Pedro Rodriguez could be one of the big names in the summer transfer market. CalcioMercato reports that Saudi Arabian side Al-Qadsiah, managed by Michel Gonzalez, have shown interest in the former FC Barcelona player. Despite the Saudi interest, Lazio president Claudio Lotito is confident of keeping Pedro in the team, highlighting his importance and experience for the club.
Juventus are working on signing midfielder Teun Koopmeiners, who missed Euro 2024 through injury. According to Rudy Galetti, the Old Lady are willing to pay the €60 million that Atalanta are demanding for their star player. However, competition from Liverpool could complicate the deal, as they are also looking to reinforce their midfield with the Dutchman.
AS Roma, under the management of Daniele De Rossi, are interested in signing Karim Konaté, a young talent from Red Bull Salzburg. Nicolò Schira reports that the Ivorian striker is seen as a key piece for the Roman side’s offensive future. The addition of Konaté could be a strategic move to strengthen Roma’s attack in the long term.
Lautaro Martinez, a key player in Inter Milan’s Scudetto campaign, is about to renew his contract. Fabrizio Romano has announced that the Argentine striker will sign a new contract until 2029, with a salary of 9 million euros per year plus bonuses. This renewal strengthens Inter’s position and ensures the continuity of one of its most important players.
Alvaro Morata, the recent Euro 2024 winner with Spain, is on the verge of leaving Atletico Madrid to join AC Milan. Enrique Cerezo, president of Atletico, has confirmed the rumours on TardeAR, stating that Morata has decided to move to Italy. This transfer marks Morata’s return to Serie A, where he previously played with Juventus.
Left-back Nuno Tavares has been loaned to Lazio by Arsenal with a mandatory purchase option. The Italian club officially announced the arrival of Tavares, who is looking for more playing time after a limited season in the Premier League. This signing strengthens Lazio’s defence and offers the player the opportunity to relaunch his career in Italy.
Napoli star striker Victor Osimhen could be on his way to Paris Saint-Germain. According to SportMediaset, although Chelsea and Manchester United have dropped their interest, Osimhen prefers a move to PSG. Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has made it clear that any offer must exceed €100m, showing the club’s determination to retain their striker unless an irresistible offer comes in.
Juventus defender Federico Gatti is on the radar of a number of Premier League clubs, including Newcastle United, Everton and West Ham United. Tuttosport reports that the centre-back would not rule out an experience in England, which could be a temptation for Juventus, who must decide whether to sell or keep one of their key defenders.
Jadon Sancho, after his loan spell at Borussia Dortmund, could be on his way to Juventus. Tuttosport reports that the Italian club are interested in a loan, although Manchester United would prefer a permanent sale. Sancho is looking for stability and playing time, something he could find at Juventus under the management of Thiago Motta, who is keen to rejuvenate his squad with creative talent.
