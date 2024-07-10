Italian football is making progress and each team is showing this in both Serie A and European competitions. Many of the Italian clubs that make up Serie A have been in the final of the last editions of the Champions League, Europa League or Conference League.
That is why, in order to continue on the same path, the summer transfer market is key to continuing a positive dynamic. Here are some rumours and news from Serie A.
The situation of Álvaro Morata is difficult at Atlético de Madrid and the team from Madrid is already looking for a replacement. The Spanish national team striker has not had a great end to the season and Atleti have not had the patience to look for another striker. Juventus would be keeping an eye on this situation and bring back an Álvaro Morata who already knows what it is like to wear the Juventus shirt of Turin. The Corriere dello Sport, It is the great desire in attack for him to begin his third stage at the club.
The former Aston Villa player has become a new player for Juventus in Turin for next season. Douglas Luiz, who was playing in the Premier League, has landed in Turin to play in Serie A. His signing improves the performance of Juventus’ midfield, which is part of the club’s projection to return to the top of Italy and the European scene.
According to Sky Sports, Matts Hummels is close to signing for Bologna. A few weeks ago, the German was placed at Mallorca, but after finishing his stay in Dortmund, the Emilia-Romagna side are looking to strengthen the central axis of the rearguard due to the possible departure of Riccardo Calafiori.
The Italian centre-back’s good season at Bologna, along with his great performances with the Italian national team at Euro 2024, have caused a sensation. Clubs such as Real Madrid are already thinking of him as a B option to Leny Yoro, Juventus of Turin are after him to improve the ranks led by Thiago Motta, and finally, both Arsenal and Chelsea have been the latest clubs to have shown interest in him, according to Sky Sports.
Mbappé’s signing for Real Madrid has been confirmed, and Luis Enrique’s men are looking for a replacement and it seems that he is in Italy. Victor Osimhen would be the replacement that Paris Saint Germain are looking for and the Parc des Princes are already considering his signing, according to reports The Mattino. Napoli after lifting the Scudetto he renewed his contract and if Paris wants to acquire his services they will have to pay around 120 or 130 million euros corresponding to his clause to take him to Ligue 1.
