Italian football has seen a remarkable revival in recent years, both at local level in Serie A and in European competitions. This progress is a clear indication of the quality and competitiveness that football has regained, placing Serie A once again among the most important leagues on the continent.
To maintain this positive trend and continue to stand out in Europe, the summer transfer market is seen as a key element for Italian clubs. Improving performance is everyone’s goal and as the summer progresses, rumours and news about possible signings generate great expectations among fans, who hope that their teams will strengthen themselves in order to face a great season with success in Italy and on the European continent.
Having become one of the mainstays of Inter Milan, his crucial role in winning the Serie A title had generated numerous speculations about his future. Finally, the Nerazzurri club have put an end to the uncertainties by announcing on Monday the extension of his contract until mid-2029. According to the agreement, the Argentine will receive 9 million euros net per year, in addition to bonuses, ensuring his continuity at Inter and solidifying his role in the Scudetto-winning team.
Following his successful spell at Borussia Dortmund, where he came close to winning the Champions League, Mats Hummels is now out of contract. The experienced defender has been linked with several clubs, and is currently eyeing a potential opportunity in Serie A with Juventus. According to journalist Nicolò Schira, Hummels has been offered to the Piedmontese club through intermediaries. Although Juventus, under the guidance of Thiago Motta, have not yet shown a firm interest in the defender, the possibility of him becoming a target remains on the horizon for the Bianconeri.
AS Roma star Paulo Dybala has rejected an extraordinary offer from Al-Qadsiah, offering him a four-year contract with an annual salary of 25 million euros. Despite the financial appeal, the Argentine striker has opted to stay in Roma, where he is looking to win titles and continue to shine under his current team. Al-Qadsiah, who had high hopes of signing the talented player, will see their attempt to attract Dybala with their multi-million-euro offer frustrated.
In a dynamic summer transfer window, AC Milan have added a key player to their squad, continuing their tradition of big moves in the market. The Rossoneri have completed the long-awaited arrival of 25-year-old Emerson Royal from Tottenham Hotspur. The right-back joins the Milanese side under Paulo Fonseca, accepting the challenge of contributing to the club’s lofty objectives. The deal has been closed for a fee of around €15 million, marking a significant reinforcement for the seven-time Champions League winners.
Napoli are at a crossroads in their bid to sign Romelu Lukaku, with the deal dependent on the departure of Victor Osimhen, who has yet to leave the club. With Aston Villa showing strong interest and Chelsea already agreeing a transfer with the English side, Lukaku’s agent has warned Napoli that they must move quickly or risk losing the Belgian striker.
Victor Osimhen’s future remains up in the air, as the striker was not called up for Napoli’s friendly against Girona. The Italian club are still looking for options to facilitate his departure, while Antonio Conte is insisting on signing Romelu Lukaku. Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain are very interested in acquiring the Nigerian striker, which adds pressure on Napoli to find a quick solution.
Marc Pubill, 21, was set to be one of the key players in Almeria’s transfer market, with the Andalusian club on the verge of securing a fixed fee of 16 million euros plus 4 million in variables thanks to the sale of the player to Atalanta. However, the operation has taken an unexpected turn. According to Di Marzio, the transfer has fallen through at the last minute while Pubill was in Bergamo undergoing a medical, leaving his future up in the air and generating uncertainty about his next destination.
Juventus’ decision on Federico Chiesa is clear: they plan to sell the Italian winger this summer, as his contract expires in June 2025. Thiago Motta does not consider Chiesa as a key piece of his project and is looking for solutions, as Juventus want to bring in a new winger after Koopmeiners. Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal are very interested in securing his services
The summer transfer market is still in full swing with constant rumours and speculation about the strategies of the main teams. In this context, AC Milan remains focused on strengthening its attack for the 2024-2025 season. The Rossoneri club is particularly attentive to the situation of Tammy Abraham, a 26-year-old striker who could be one of AS Roma’s discards. There has been talk of a possible loan with an option to buy for the English striker, who could become a key player in Milan’s attack if negotiations go through.
