Italian football is making progress and each team is showing this in both Serie A and European competitions. Many of the Italian clubs that make up Serie A have been in the final of the last editions of the Champions League, Europa League or Conference League.
That is why, in order to continue on the same path, the summer transfer market is key to continuing a positive dynamic. Here are some rumours and news from Serie A.
AC Milan are working to shore up their squad for next season under Paulo Fonseca. After a difficult season, they are in the process of rebuilding. Their closest target is to sign Emerson Royal from Tottenham for €15m plus bonuses, with the right-back a priority to improve their squad. Emerson has started 13 of 24 games and his arrival seems imminent.
Antonio Conte wants to strengthen Napoli’s attack with Romelu Lukaku. Despite the potential departure of Victor Osimhen, Lukaku has rejected Aston Villa, moving closer to Napoli. Chelsea are asking €35m for the Belgian striker, but Conte’s insistence and Osimhen’s situation could facilitate the transfer. Lukaku’s arrival would significantly improve the team’s attacking potential. Information via Sport.
Juventus are considering Chelsea’s Armando Broja as a possible reinforcement for their forward line, to compete with Dusan Vlahovic. Under the guidance of Thiago Motta, the club are looking to round out their squad with top-class signings. Although Broja is not in the plans of Enzo Maresca at Chelsea, his arrival in Turin is not yet confirmed, but he is a viable option to strengthen their attack. Information via Tuttosport.
Lazio have submitted a €20 million offer for half the rights to young Brazilian striker Vitor Roque, who is out of FC Barcelona’s plans. However, Barcelona will only consider a definitive sale for €40 million. Although Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal were willing to pay this amount, Vitor Roque prefers to stay in Europe, with Porto and Real Betis also following him for a possible loan. Information from Sport.
Napoli striker Victor Osimhen is at the centre of speculation over his future, with Arsenal and PSG interested in signing him. Osimhen was key in the 2023 Scudetto and could be the subject of a big move this summer. Arsenal have stepped up their efforts and are willing to meet Napoli’s expectations, exceeding €100m for the African striker. Information from Daily Mirror.
As the possibility of signing Joao Felix becomes more complicated, FC Barcelona has set its sights on Mattia Liberali, a promising youngster from AC Milan. Liberali, 17, has stood out in the preseason and in the European Under-17 Championship, sparking the interest of the Catalans. Although Milan has him well protected, Barcelona is closely following his development as a possible future signing. Information via the newspaper Sport.
AS Roma have secured the signing of Artem Dovbyk, La Liga’s top scorer with 24 goals and 8 assists. The Ukrainian striker will reinforce the Giallorossi’s forward line for €34 million, with variables that could reach €40 million. At 27 years of age, Dovbyk is betting on Roma’s project to improve its competitiveness in Serie A.
According to Sport GazetteAC Milan continue to strengthen their squad under the guidance of Paulo Fonseca. After signing Strahinja Pavlović and Alvaro Morata, the Rossoneri are close to finalising the signing of midfielder Youssouf Fofana. AC Milan are confident of signing Fofana for less than €20m.
Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga is a target for Fiorentina after Real Madrid ruled out a move for him. With Lunin staying in Madrid, Kepa is looking for a new challenge and Fiorentina are offering a chance in Serie A. Kepa has turned down offers from Saudi Arabia, hoping for a chance in Europe, and could be the reinforcement Fiorentina need. Information from Brand
Federico Chiesa’s future at Juventus remains up in the air, with interest from Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham. With a contract until 2025 and no renewal, Juventus could look for a profitable exit for the 26-year-old winger. Chiesa, one of Juventus’ most prominent players, could be key in the Bianconeri’s transfer market moves in the coming weeks. Information from Sports world.
#Latest #news #rumours #Serie #transfer #market #Emerson #Royal #Lukaku
Leave a Reply