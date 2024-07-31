Italian football is making progress and each team is showing this in both Serie A and European competitions. Many of the Italian clubs that make up Serie A have been in the final of the last editions of the Champions League, Europa League or Conference League.
That is why, in order to continue on the same path, the summer transfer market is key to continuing a positive dynamic. Here are some rumours and news from Serie A.
According to today’s cover story, Sport GazetteInter Milan are looking to strengthen their left flank and have identified Robert Renan, a 20-year-old Brazilian, as the ideal candidate. Renan currently belongs to Zenit St. Petersburg, and Inter are willing to spend 11 million euros to sign him. The need for this reinforcement arises after Tajon Buchanan’s injury. Renan, who has played 29 official matches for Internacional, arrived at Zenit for free, which makes the current price seem reasonable for the Lombards. Trained in the Corinthians youth academy, Renan has also been international for the Brazilian youth teams.
According to reports Daily Mail Juventus striker Federico Chiesa is on the radar of several Premier League clubs this transfer window. Tottenham Hotspur appear to be in pole position to sign him for €30m, although Arsenal and Liverpool are also interested. Chiesa, who has been linked with Inter Milan, faces a dilemma over his future at Juventus. Juventus are in control of his destiny, but the competition for his signature promises to be intense, with Spurs, the Gunners and the Reds all vying for his services.
According to information gathered by the journalist Matteo MorettoAC Milan are active in the transfer market and Udinese’s Lazar Samardzic has expressed his desire to join the San Siro outfit. The 22-year-old Serbian midfielder, who is under contract with Udinese until 2026, is seen as a key piece to bolster Milan’s engine room. The move could cost €25m, a price the Rossoneri are willing to consider. Samardzic has been impressive in Serie A, and Milan are confident his addition will bring quality and depth to Paulo Fonseca’s squad.
Arsenal have completed the signing of Bologna centre-back Riccardo Calafiori for a fixed fee of €40m plus €5m in bonuses. Calafiori, 22, had a standout season with Bologna, qualifying for the Champions League and shining for Italy at Euro 2024. At the Emirates Stadium, Calafiori is expected to bolster the defence for Mikel Arteta’s side. The player is under contract with Arsenal until 2029, with a net salary of €4m per season. The signing demonstrates Arsenal’s intention to compete at the highest level.
Napoli striker Victor Osimhen remains one of the most talked about names in the transfer market. Since the Sport Two new clubs are in the running for the African footballer. Although PSG have not yet made a concrete offer, two Premier League teams have shown interest in the African striker. Arsenal and Chelsea are willing to negotiate, although Osimhen’s release clause is 130 million euros. Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis is looking to maximise the financial return on his transfer. Chelsea could include Romelu Lukaku in the offer, which could facilitate a deal.
Juventus are interested in signing Hoffenheim striker Maximilian Beier to bolster their attack. Beier, 21, has been performing well in the Bundesliga, attracting the attention of several European clubs, including Atletico Madrid and Manchester United. Beier’s buyout clause is €30 million. Thiago Motta, Juventus’ new manager, is working closely with the board to define the transfer strategy and improve the team’s performance for next season. Information from the journalist Matteo Moretto.
AC Milan are on the verge of completing three major signings: Strahinja Pavlovic, Youssouf Fofana and Emerson Royal. Red Bull Salzburg centre-back Pavlovic is set to cost more than €18m. AS Monaco midfielder Fofana has been valued at €17m. Tottenham Hotspur full-back Emerson Royal is also close to joining Milan. All three players have agreed personal terms on their contracts. These additions will significantly strengthen Milan’s squad as they look to close the gap on Inter Milan in Serie A. Information from Fabrizio Romano.
AC Milan are interested in signing Borussia Mönchengladbach midfielder Manu Koné. Koné, 23, has been identified as a key target to strengthen Milan’s midfield. The Lombard club already tried to sign Koné in 2021 and could now revive their interest. Koné has proven to be a valuable player in the Bundesliga and his arrival at Milan would bring quality and dynamism to Paulo Fonseca’s team. Borussia Mönchengladbach, however, will try to keep the player, which could complicate the negotiation.
Juventus are interested in signing Borussia Dortmund striker Karim Adeyemi. Adeyemi, 22, has been valued at €50 million by the German club. The German international has attracted the attention of several clubs, including AC Milan, Liverpool and Chelsea. Juventus will need to make a significant financial push to secure his signature. Adeyemi has proven to be a promising talent and his addition could be a big boost to Juventus’ attack. Competition for the player promises to be intense during this transfer window. Information from the media outlet Image.
