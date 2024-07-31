🚨🔴⚫️ Strahinja Pavlović to AC Milan, here we go! Deal in place for Serbian center back joining from Salzburg.

Long term deal agreed days ago as he strongly wanted to join AC Milan.

Package worth more than €18m, to be clarified soon. pic.twitter.com/OpjpahX7Df

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 28, 2024