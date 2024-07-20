Following the departure of their best player, Paris Saint Germain are ready to make a big transfer window to put together a squad that can compete for the French championship and, above all, achieve a goal set by the club for the last ten years: winning the UEFA Champions League. These are the players that Paris Saint Germain have in mind for this summer:
Fundamental in the achievement of the Euro 2024 with the Spanish National Team, where he has been one of the driving forces for Luis de la Fuente. Although, at least for now, he does not contemplate saying goodbye to Luis Enrique’s Paris Saint-Germain, the midfielder does not close a specific door. The talented footballer has not hidden his desire to one day return to wear the shirt of a Real Betis where he made the leap to the elite.Ayoze showed me the message at the celebration. Not yet this summer, but hopefully later. I have always said that I would like to return to Betis and retire at home.”he commented in words provided by El Chiringuito.
Xavi Simons has been performing at an excellent level at RB Leipzig, although his transfer is owned by PSG, who have valued him at 70 million euros. On the shopping list of various Premier League clubs, the attacker has also attracted the interest of Bayern Munich, being one of their main objectives for this summer transfer market. Christoph Freund, the Bavarians’ sporting director, has spoken about the Dutchman: “He is a very good player. He had a very good Euro and a very good season with Leipzig. He has developed very well in recent years. I think he will have a very good career at the highest level. Xavi is extraordinary.”analyzed the journalist Fabrizio Romano.
Having arrived at Paris Saint-Germain last summer from Real Mallorca for just 22 million euros, young Korean talent Kang-In Lee has become one of the most sought-after players in the French side. With a remarkable performance on the pitch (5 goals and 5 assists in 36 games last season) and a sensational media impact, several teams have shown interest in signing him. According to Fichajes.com, a Premier League club offered 70 million euros for him, but the Ligue 1 champions rejected the offer, demonstrating their clear commitment to the Asian.
Lamine Yamal is a footballer that many analysts and professionals with a future vision already say will mark an era in football and at 16 years old he is one of the most outstanding wingers on the football scene. That is why Paris Saint Germain have already asked about him several times, even offering excessive amounts to get the services of the youngster. The answer at Can Barça has been clear, Lamine Yamal is untransferable.
The name that is most likely to fill the void left by Kylian Mbappé is Victor Osimhen. The Napoli striker already spent time in France with Losc Lille in 2019 and there have been rumours in recent months that the player wants to leave the Italian club, according to Fabrizio Romano.
