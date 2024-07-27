Following the departure of their best player, Paris Saint Germain are ready to make a big transfer window to put together a squad that can compete for the French championship and, above all, achieve a goal set by the club for the last ten years: winning the UEFA Champions League. These are the players that Paris Saint Germain have in mind for this summer:
Rennes are already rubbing their hands together as they watch the growing interest in their young star, Désiré Doué. At 19, the talented attacking midfielder has attracted the attention of European giants Bayern Munich and Paris Saint Germain. Both clubs have already submitted offers, with Bayern offering €35m and PSG €40m in fixed fees plus €10m in variables. However, Rennes have rejected both, demanding €60m. In response, Bayern have raised their offer to €55m with bonuses, prompting PSG to prepare a counter-offer that will reach €60m, including bonuses.
The good form displayed by Fabián Ruiz in Germany during the European Championship has sparked the interest of one of the most powerful squads in England. Arsenal, who have been competing with Manchester City for the title in recent seasons without success, have begun to move to sign the Spanish midfielder. Mikel Arteta, the Gunners’ manager, sees Fabián as a key piece to strengthen his squad and improve the team for the next season 2024-2025. According to specialist Duncan Castles, the incorporation of Ruiz is a priority for Arsenal, as he would bring tactical alternatives and a higher level to the London team.
Xavi Simons has been performing at an excellent level at RB Leipzig, although his transfer is owned by PSG, who have valued him at 70 million euros. On the shopping list of various Premier League clubs, the attacker has also attracted the interest of Bayern Munich, being one of their main objectives for this summer transfer market. Christoph Freund, the Bavarians’ sporting director, has spoken about the Dutchman:“He is a very good player. He had a very good Euro and a very good season with Leipzig. He has developed very well in recent years. I think he will have a very good career at the highest level. Xavi is extraordinary.”analyzed the journalist Fabrizio Romano.
Having arrived at Paris Saint-Germain last summer from Real Mallorca for just 22 million euros, young Korean talent Kang-In Lee has become one of the most sought-after players in the French side. With a remarkable performance on the pitch (5 goals and 5 assists in 36 games last season) and a sensational media impact, several teams have shown interest in signing him. According to Fichajes.com, a Premier League club offered 70 million euros for him, but the Ligue 1 champions rejected the offer, demonstrating their clear commitment to the Asian.
The name that is most likely to fill the void left by Kylian Mbappé is Victor Osimhen. The Napoli striker already spent time in France with Losc Lille in 2019 and there have been rumours in recent months that the player wants to leave the Italian club, according to Fabrizio Romano.
