After finishing the season in great form by winning the FA Cup, the biggest question was whether Erik Ten Hag should continue or not. Manchester United, after much thought, meditation and analysis, made the decision to continue with the Dutch coach as captain of the ship at Old Trafford. Thus, the club’s next objective is to improve the performance of a squad that has not reigned in the Premier League or the Champions League for years, as teams such as Manchester City, Arsenal or Liverpool have consolidated themselves at the top of the English footballing table.
After winning the FA Cup at the end of the season, many were calling for his contract renewal and the truth is that it was not so easy from the start, since Gareth Southgate was very much liked to replace the Dutchman. However, as the days went by, Erik Ten Hag positioned himself as the clear favourite to continue in the “Red” dugout and his contract renewal until 2026 has ended up becoming a reality.
De Ligt remains transferable for Vicent Kompany’s Bayern Munich as the Bavarian side look for a series of exits that will allow them to make new signings. Manchester United are therefore keeping a close eye on De Ligt in order to secure his services for next season.
Manchester United have unexpectedly made sacrifices to pay Victor Osimhen’s release clause. At Old Trafford they want to improve the performance of a forward line that will show them the way to the top of the English league and to Europe and the best example is to get Osimhen, who has already been valued at 100 million euros by Napoli.
Ademola Lookman was the player to stand out in the Europa League final. His great performance in the match against Bayer Leverkusen made Atalanta champions, causing a sensation in Europe over his signing. The Red Devils are reportedly interested in signing him and the approximate amount for the transfer is around 60 million euros. Teams like Liverpool and Chelsea also want him.
Jadon Sancho is the player who went out on loan to Borussia Dortmund and who in Germany would do anything to get the player back. The only problem is that Juventus have joined the fight for the player’s services, and so far nothing is known other than that Manchester United are asking for around 55 million euros for him.
The summer transfer market is in full swing and Manchester United, in particular, could see a number of players leave Old Trafford. Marcus Rashford, according to talkSPORT, could be the most high-profile sale, with PSG interested in him as an alternative to Kylian Mbappe. Erik Ten Hag’s renewal will be key to kicking off the big decisions in the market as clubs look to bolster their squads.
The Spanish full-back from Girona and Real Madrid youth team player has had a great season, at a level that few expected. That is why many clubs such as Borussia Dortmund or Manchester United want him in their squad. In the case of Manchester United, the bet on Miguel Gutiérrez is more than clear and they would pay the amount at which the player is valued, according to Relevo.
