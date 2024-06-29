After finishing the season in great form by winning the FA Cup, the biggest question was whether Erik Ten Hag should continue or not. Manchester United, after much thought, meditation and analysis, made the decision to continue with the Dutch coach as captain of the ship at Old Trafford. Thus, the club’s next objective is to improve the performance of a squad that has not reigned in the Premier League or the Champions League for years, as teams such as Manchester City, Arsenal or Liverpool have consolidated themselves at the top of the English footballing table.
The Spanish full-back from Girona and Real Madrid youth player has had a great season, at a level that few expected. That is why many clubs like Borussia Dortmund or Manchester United themselves want him in their squad. In the case of Manchester United, the bet on Miguel Gutiérrez is more than clear and they would pay the amount at which the footballer was valued, according to Relevo.
Ademola Lookman was the footballer to stand out in the Europa League final and with his great performance in that match against Bayer Leverkusen he proclaimed Atalanta champion, causing a stir in Europe for his signing. The Red Devils would be attentive to signing him and the amount in which the signing would approximately be around 60 million euros. Teams like Liverpool or Chelsea also want him.
The summer transfer market is hectic and Manchester United, in particular, could see the departure of several players from Old Trafford. Marcus Rashford, according to talkSPORT, could be the most notable sale, with PSG interested in him as an alternative to Kylian Mbappé. The renewal of Erik Ten Hag will be key to starting important market decisions, while clubs seek to strengthen their squads.
Manchester United could snatch one of the most likely goalkeepers to move away from AC Milan. Josep Martinez, the Valencian goalkeeper for Genoa, is on the verge of signing for AC Milan, but the full entry of Manchester United, blows up a signing in which Old Trafford promises him to be the starting goalkeeper if he deserves it. A signing that could be a wake-up call for Onana.
Following the Frenchman’s decision to leave the club on a free transfer, Manchester United have started looking for a centre-back. Gonçalo Inácio and Leny Yoro were the main sources of the rumors, but in the end Old Trafford decided on Matthijs De Ligt. According to Sky Sports Germany, the Dutch centre-back could sign a contract with the Red Devils until 2027. Erik Ten Hag sees him as a good reinforcement, being aware of the player’s conditions, as he trained him at Ajax Amsterdam.
