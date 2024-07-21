After finishing the season in great form by winning the FA Cup, the biggest question was whether Erik Ten Hag should continue or not. Manchester United, after much thought, meditation and analysis, made the decision to continue with the Dutch coach as captain of the ship at Old Trafford. Thus, the club’s next objective is to improve the performance of a squad that has not reigned in the Premier League or the Champions League for years, as teams such as Manchester City, Arsenal or Liverpool have consolidated themselves at the top of the English footballing table.
Lille’s promising 18-year-old Leny Yoro looked set to join Real Madrid this summer. However, Manchester United have outbid the Spanish club in the race for his signature, willing to pay more than 50 million euros. According to Fabrizio Romano, Yoro has already passed the medical tests and will sign a contract until 2029 with the “Red Devils”.
Uruguayan midfielder Manuel Ugarte, who signed for €60 million from Paris Saint Germain in 2023, could leave the club just a year later. After a season with 37 games, PSG are willing to sell him if they receive a significant offer. According to Fabrizio Romano, the Ligue 1 champions are negotiating with Manchester United, who are looking for reinforcements after a disappointing performance last season.
At 23 years old, Joshua Zirkzee He becomes Manchester’s first signing of the summer, and the first of the Ineos era after United agreed to pay Bologna 42.5 million euros for the striker who made his debut for the Dutch national team a week ago in the Euro match against Turkey.
The Dutchman Matthijs De Ligt is in the spotlight, and Manchester United have been very interested in him since the transfer market began. The centre-back would be keen to land at Old Trafford. However, Bayern Munich, who have not refused to do anything yet, are not planning to give the player away and have set a starting price for him. The player, who has played for Ajax and Juventus, is valued by the Bavarian side at around 50 million euros in order to recoup a large part of the 67 million euros they paid for him. De Ligt was reportedly requested by Erik Ten Hag, who since his renewal plans to incorporate into his squad the man who was already his star centre-back at Ajax.
After a successful loan spell at Borussia Dortmund, Jadon Sancho returns to Manchester United with uncertainty over his future. Despite improving his relationship with Erik ten Hag, Sancho could be ruled out this summer. Juventus are interested in signing him, as his time in the Premier League has been difficult and he could find a new opportunity in Italy.
