Borussia Dortmund have set their sights on Manchester City’s young right-back Yan Couto, offering €20m for the Brazilian, while City value him at €30m. Couto, who excelled on loan at Girona, is seeking more playing time and could find Dortmund an excellent opportunity to develop. The difference in valuations will be crucial in negotiations to define his future in the Bundesliga.
Manchester City are looking for a partner for Rodri and Bruno Guimaraes is their favourite, but his high price tag of over 100 million euros means that City are looking to sign Kimmich, who could distance himself from Barça.
Able to perform as a right-back as well, the midfielder is once again making a name for himself for the Premier League champions. A Manchester City where Kimmich could once again work with Pep Guardiola, as he did at the Allianz Arena. Quoting The Athleticthe succession or the search for a partner for Rodri, who has been the MVP of Euro 2024 with Spain, is essential for the Sky Blues.
Manchester City are receiving several offers from the Arab league and one of them is the Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson. Al Nassr have asked about him and the “cityzen” team have not refused anything, wanting to negotiate his transfer knowing that they have Stefan Ortega, the backup goalkeeper who for various reasons has had many minutes this season and has responded at an excellent level. Other options for goalkeepers to replace Ederson would be Diogo Costa, Maignan, even Donnarumma.
If Manchester City are forced to part ways with Ederson, the club will have to look for a new goalkeeper. Italian Gianluigi Donnarumma, currently at PSG, has emerged as a possible target. Although Ederson’s contract runs until 2026, he has been tempted by teams in the Saudi league. If the Brazilian decides to leave, City will agree to sell him for around 50-60 million euros and look for a quality replacement.
Manchester City are considering signing Crystal Palace striker Eberechi Eze, who has been valued at 80 million euros. Pep Guardiola has left the door open to new signings before the transfer window closes. Eze has had an outstanding season with Crystal Palace, being key to their tenth position in the Premier League.
Julian Alvarez, who is willing to leave Manchester City, where he has not found the desired prominence, due to being in the shadow of Erling Haaland. After the rumours of Atletico Madrid, who have finally decided on Dobvyk, Luis Enrique’s Paris Saint Germain have joined the interest in his services.
Saudi Arabia are keen to land a Premier League and European superstar, and his name is Kevin De Bruyne. The Belgian would not mind leaving, saying on HLN: “At my age you have to be open to everything. You’re talking about incredible amounts of money for what could be the end of my career. Sometimes you have to think about it. If I play there for two years, I could earn an incredible amount of money. Before that, I must have played football for 15 years. Maybe I haven’t even reached that amount yet.”
The current Leipzig player is a whim of Guardiola for next season. However, the Spaniard is also wanted by FC Barcelona, and Manchester City have taken action so that they do not get ahead of them. Dani Olmo’s release clause is around 60 million euros, an amount that whoever wants him will have to pay.
Xavi Simons is a very talented footballer and he is only 20 years old. Paris Saint Germain does not want to keep him and there are already many clubs after the Dutch footballer. According to The Team Both Arsenal and Manchester City are reportedly waiting for the player.
