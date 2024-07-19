Manchester City is one of the biggest clubs in the world of football today and it is all due to the transfer markets that they carry out year after year, improving the performance of their squad. Their squad management has proven to be good and even more so when you have some of the best footballers in the world of football. Manchester City has gone from being a humble club to being a tough rival throughout Europe and England.
Able to perform as a right-back as well, the midfielder is once again making a name for himself for the Premier League champions. A Manchester City where Kimmich could once again work with Pep Guardiola, as he did at the Allianz Arena. Quoting The Athleticthe succession or the search for a partner for Rodri, who has been the MVP of Euro 2024 with Spain, is essential for the Sky Blues. Bruno Guimaraes is their favourite, but his high price of more than 100 million euros, means that the City will be in favour of a Kimmich who could distance himself from Barça.
The board of Atlético de Madrid have taken significant steps to secure the services of Julián Álvarez, who is willing to leave a Manchester City where he has not found the desired prominence. Atlético are looking to strengthen a forward line that has not performed at the level expected by Diego Simeone and that, after the departure of Memphis Depay, could also lose Álvaro Morata. Names such as Artem Dobvyk, Alexander Sorloth and Randal Kolo Muani have been considered, but Julián Álvarez is now the priority. According to César Luis Merlo, Atlético have started negotiations with the entourage of the 24-year-old Argentine, who is looking favourably on the idea of joining the team and finding the prominence in Madrid that he has not had under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.
Manchester City are receiving several offers from the Arab league and one of them is the Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson. Al Nassr have asked about him and the “cityzen” team have not refused anything, wanting to negotiate his transfer knowing that they have Stefan Ortega, the backup goalkeeper who for various reasons has had many minutes this season and has responded at an excellent level. Other options for goalkeepers to replace Ederson would be Diogo Costa or Maignan.
Saudi Arabia are keen to secure the services of a Premier League and European superstar, and his name is Kevin De Bruyne. The Belgian would not mind leaving, he told HLN:“At my age you have to be open to everything. You are talking about incredible amounts of money for what could be the end of my career. Sometimes you have to think about it. If I play there for two years, I could earn an incredible amount of money. Before that, I must have played football for 15 years. Maybe I haven’t even reached that amount yet.”
The current Leipzig player is a whim of Guardiola for next season. However, the Spaniard is also wanted by FC Barcelona, and Manchester City have taken action so that they do not get ahead of them. Dani Olmo’s release clause is around 60 million euros, an amount that whoever wants him will have to pay.
Xavi Simons is a very talented footballer and he is only 20 years old. Paris Saint Germain does not want to keep him and there are already many clubs after the Dutch footballer. According to The Team Both Arsenal and Manchester City are reportedly waiting for the player.
