After his loan spell, FC Barcelona want to negotiate a new loan for Joao Cancelo, who offers versatility on both sides. However, Manchester City have become serious and are only considering a permanent transfer. According to the Manchester Evening News, the Premier League champions want to cash in on his sale, valuing him at €30m. Despite Cancelo’s desire to stay at Barça, his financial situation makes the deal unviable, although new negotiations could emerge.
After shining for Girona, Brazilian Yan Couto could be in Serie A action next season. Tuttosport reports that Juventus are interested in the right-back and have already requested a loan move from Manchester City. Couto, 22, completed an excellent season with Girona, recording 39 appearances, two goals and 10 assists, and could now continue his career at the Turin club under Thiago Motta.
Crystal Palace’s attacking sensation this past season has attracted the attention of teams such as Bayern Munich, Manchester City and Manchester United. In the end, the player has decided to leave England and the Premier League, change his surroundings and join the team managed by Vicent Kompany in Munich. A sum of 70 million euros would reflect the move to the Bundesliga.
Taylor Harwood-Bellis is set to join Southampton permanently from Manchester City. The 22-year-old defender will sign with the Saints until June 2028, having played a crucial role in the team’s promotion during his loan spell last season. The transfer is reportedly set to be completed for around €23m. Manager Russel Martin has praised Harwood-Bellis’ enthusiasm and readiness to make the step up to the Premier League.
The current Leipzig player is a whim of Guardiola for next season. However, the Spaniard is also wanted by FC Barcelona, and Manchester City have taken action so that they do not get ahead of them. Dani Olmo’s release clause is around 60 million euros, an amount that whoever wants him will have to pay.
