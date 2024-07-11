Manchester City is one of the biggest clubs in the world of football today and it is all due to the transfer markets that they carry out year after year, improving the performance of their squad. Their squad management has proven to be good and even more so when you have some of the best footballers in the world of football. Manchester City has gone from being a humble club to being a tough rival throughout Europe and England.
Here are the latest news and rumours from Manchester City’s transfer market.
Manchester City could be in for a goalkeeping revolution this summer, with Ederson Moraes at the centre of rumours. According to the Mirror, Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr have stepped up contacts to sign the Brazilian goalkeeper, offering a considerable fee. City, however, will not let Ederson go for less than €30m. This figure underlines the importance of the player in Pep Guardiola’s scheme, who will be looking for a suitable solution if his departure goes through.
FC Barcelona are interested in bringing back Joao Cancelo, but only if the cost is low. Manchester City, however, are seeking a permanent transfer for the right-back. Jorge Mendes, Cancelo’s agent, has contacted Juventus and Inter Milan to explore options in Italy, according to La Stampa. With a valuation of €30 million, Cancelo’s future seems more uncertain than ever, with several alternatives on the horizon.
PSG midfielder Manuel Ugarte has attracted the attention of several big clubs, including Manchester City. According to Le 10 Sport, in addition to interest from Liverpool and FC Barcelona, the Citizens consider the Uruguayan as a viable option to reinforce their midfield. Despite his inconsistent performances under Luis Enrique, Ugarte could be a strategic addition for City.
Benfica’s young talent Joao Neves is on Manchester City’s radar. At just 19, Neves has caught the attention of several top clubs due to his outstanding performances. According to publications in Portugal, PSG and Manchester United are also interested, but City could be willing to offer more than €80 million to secure his signature. This move underlines City’s intention to continue investing in promising youngsters.
Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur are in a battle for Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze. According to The Sun, both clubs are willing to pay the attacker’s €70m release clause. Eze, 26, has previously been linked with Arsenal but now appears to be the centre of direct competition between City and Spurs. This potential signing could add a crucial attacking dimension to either side next season.
