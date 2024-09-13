The Ligue 1 transfer market is busier than ever, with big moves and rumours that could change the face of French football. Here are the five biggest news stories that are shaking up the week.
The future of William Saliba, one of Arsenal’s most prominent centre-backs, has begun to sound strong in the transfer market. According to reports Central DefenseReal Madrid are willing to undertake a multi-million-euro operation for the player, valued at more than 100 million euros. However, PSG and Bayern Munich are also interested in acquiring the defender’s services, complicating the aspirations of the Spanish team. Saliba, a pillar in Arsenal’s defence, remains fundamental for Mikel Arteta.
Dutchman Xavi Simons, on loan from PSG to RB Leipzig, appears to have made his intentions clear to play in the Premier League in 2025. According to Sport Bild, the talented attacker believes that the English style of play best suits his characteristics. Although RB Leipzig want to keep him and PSG demand 80 million euros for any transfer, Simons is looking for a new challenge away from the Parisian club. With Darren Dein as his agent, the footballer has already begun to prepare his future in England.
The future of Mohamed Salah, who ends his contract with Liverpool in June 2024, remains uncertain. According to the Daily Mailboth Juventus and PSG are closely monitoring the situation of the Egyptian striker, who has yet to renew his contract. Although Salah has stressed his desire to enjoy this final season without thinking about the future, speculation about a possible transfer to one of these European giants has intensified in recent weeks.
Algerian midfielder Ismaël Bennacer could be on the radar of Olympique Marseille, according to TuttoMercato. Now 26, Bennacer has played a key role for AC Milan, although his continued presence at the club is not guaranteed. The Italian side have set a €30 million price tag for his transfer, and Marseille, who tried to sign him last summer, remain strong candidates to secure his services. Bennacer could be looking for a new challenge in Ligue 1.
Portuguese midfielder André Gomes has signed a two-year deal with Lille after becoming a free agent. At 31, Gomes returns to the French club where he already played on loan in the 2021-2022 season, after a discreet stint at Everton, where he barely played 14 games last season. Lille are confident that the Portuguese player will bring experience and quality to the team’s midfield. With this new opportunity in Ligue 1, Gomes is looking to revitalize his career.
