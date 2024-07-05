In France, the various clubs that make up Ligue 1 are launching themselves into the market to improve not only the performance of their squads but also to make a French league that, after the departure of Kylian Mbappé, is left without stars and loses value in the ranking of the best European and world leagues, attractive. That is why these are the latest developments in the Ligue 1 market and its various rumours.
Leny Yoro is one of the big doubts in this market and is the basis of another new conflict between Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain. According to The Athletic, Real Madrid had a meeting with the representatives of the Lille centre-back a few weeks ago. While Paris has not yet taken any steps forward to get the player. A few weeks ago Lille asked for 60 million euros for their player, it seems that now the signing could be confirmed for around 50 million. The player has made it known that he would only leave the club if he goes to Real Madrid and everything points to him landing at the Santiago Bernabéu.
Ethan Mbappé, the brother of world champion Kylian Mbappé, has found a new club after being released by Paris Saint Germain. In the end, rumours of a move to Real Betis or Sevilla came to nothing and he ended up joining Lille as a free agent.
According to ‘The Athletic’, the Marseille side have started talks with the striker, who is open to signing for the French club. Greenwood, who was once again a star player at Getafe and in La Liga, has been wanted by several clubs who wanted him, as was the case with FC Barcelona, but the Englishman has finally decided to go to Marseille.
Paris Saint-Germain want to improve their performance in midfield and want to sign young Benfica player Joao Neves. Paris have reportedly decided to do a 2×1 deal, which would involve exchanging Renato Sanches and Carlos Soler, two players who do not have an important role in the squad, for the Portuguese Joao Neves. The latter has been valued at around 100 million euros and the Parc des Princes will make an effort to sign him.
Todibo is a source of income for both Nice and FC Barcelona, with the Catalans holding 20% of his future sale. As for the latest news on his future, which is still undecided, Sky Sports reports that the French have rejected an offer of around 35 million euros from West Ham.
More news about the transfer market
#Latest #news #rumours #Ligue #transfer #market #Leny #Yoro #Ethan #Mbappé #Todibo..
Leave a Reply