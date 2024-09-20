The Ligue 1 transfer market is more active than ever, with rumours that could change the face of French football in the next window. Here are the five most relevant news stories that are shaking up the week.
Below we leave you with all the necessary information on the transfer market:
Canadian striker Jonathan David, current star of Lille, has caught the attention of big European clubs ahead of the 2025 summer transfer window. According to CaughtOffside, Arsenal, who are looking to strengthen their attack to remain competitive in the Premier League, are very interested in signing him.
Lille midfielder Angel Gomes, who has recently made his England debut, is being closely monitored by Liverpool scouts, according to the Liverpool Echo. Gomes has started the season in fine fashion, and his contract with Lille expires at the end of the season, making him an attractive target for the Reds. Despite this, Liverpool will have to compete with other Premier League sides and European clubs, such as Borussia Dortmund and Manchester United, who are also interested in the player.
Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Fabian Ruiz has returned to the spotlight of teams such as Real Madrid and FC Barcelona, according to Sports Stadium. After his strong performance at Euro 2024 with Spain and an excellent start to the season under Luis Enrique, the former Napoli player has sparked interest from the Spanish giants. PSG, who do not want to lose one of their key players, will look to retain Ruiz, who has a contract until 2027.
PSG centre-back Milan Skriniar’s future could lie away from Paris after a first year complicated by injuries and poor performances. According to CalcioMercato.it, Napoli, managed by Antonio Conte, are reportedly considering signing the Slovakian in the winter transfer market if his situation at PSG does not improve. Conte, who knows the player well, is said to be a strong supporter of his signing to strengthen the Neapolitan club’s defence in the second half of the season.
Inter Milan are continuing their strategy of signing players who are free agents, and their next target could be Jonathan David, according to sources. CalcioMercato.comThe Canadian striker, who is out of contract with Lille in 2025, is seen as a key addition to Simone Inzaghi’s side. Inter will be looking to get ahead of other contenders, such as Juventus, to secure the signing of the forward, who has impressed in Ligue 1 and has also generated interest in the Premier League.
More news about the transfer market
#Latest #news #rumours #Ligue #transfer #market #Jonathan #David #Fabián #Ruiz
Leave a Reply