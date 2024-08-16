The Ligue 1 transfer market continues to generate rumours and headline news as teams look to strengthen their squads ahead of the new season. Here we present the most interesting rumours and possible transfers that could define the future of several players.
Ryan Cherki remains one of PSG’s top bets to strengthen their attack. The young talent from Lyon has attracted interest from clubs such as Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig, but PSG have revived their interest in the attacking midfielder. Although there were previous approaches that did not prosper, the Parisian club are back in the game, determined to have Cherki. His versatility and quality have been endorsed by Luis Enrique, who is looking for another creator for his squad. With weeks to go before the transfer window closes, the final say will be up to Nasser al-Khelaïfi.
AS Monaco midfielder Youssouf Fofana is in the sights of AC Milan, who have raised their offer to 20 million euros plus incentives to secure his signing. The club from the Principality have valued the player at 25 million plus bonuses, but negotiations continue. Fofana has caught the attention of Milan, who are looking to strengthen their midfield for the new season. Despite interest from Manchester United, the player seems inclined to join the Italian club. The next few days will be decisive in closing the deal.
Paris Saint-Germain are close to finalising the signing of 19-year-old Rennes winger Désiré Doué. The young French talent, who also took part in the Olympic Games, has been the subject of interest from several clubs, including Bayern Munich, but PSG have managed to get ahead of him. The deal for his signing will be around 60 million euros. This reinforcement responds to the Parisian club’s ambition to finally win the Champions League. Doué will soon undergo a medical examination to make his arrival to Luis Enrique’s team official.
Inter Milan have given up on their attempt to sign Valencia youngster Yarek Gasiorowski due to the Spanish club’s high financial demands. As a result, the Italian club have turned their attention to Nantes’ 19-year-old centre-back Nathan Zézé. However, Nantes have valued the player at €30m, complicating negotiations. Despite this obstacle, Inter remain keen on strengthening their defence with young talent and have not ruled out continuing to explore the route to signing Zézé. Information from The Corriere dello Sport.
Jorge Mendes, a prominent football agent, is working on two important operations for the English market. The first of his objectives is to bring João Félix to Chelsea, after his return to Atlético de Madrid. In addition, he is negotiating the signing of Manuel Ugarte for Manchester United. PSG’s demands for Ugarte range between 60 and 70 million euros, which has generated tensions. Mendes is key to reducing the Parisian club’s demands and facilitating the signing of both players by Premier League clubs.
According to the journalist Graeme BaileyParis Saint-Germain have decided to abandon the option of signing Manchester United’s Jadon Sancho in order to focus on the signing of Désiré Doué. Although Sancho was on the Parisian club’s radar, his reconciliation with coach Erik ten Hag has complicated negotiations. With this, PSG are fully focused on securing the arrival of Doué, considered a key reinforcement for Luis Enrique. The capital club is betting on the young Frenchman as a key piece for their European aspirations.
Olympique Marseille have seen their hopes of signing young striker Youssoufa Moukoko from Borussia Dortmund dashed. Negotiations were well underway but broke down due to the German club’s delay in responding to their loan offer with an option to buy. With the transfer market in its final stages, Marseille will have to look for alternatives to strengthen their attack ahead of the new season.
Carlos Soler could be close to leaving PSG to join West Ham. The Spanish midfielder has captained the Parisian side in some pre-season matches, but his future seems to be away from the Parc des Princes. West Ham, managed by Julen Lopetegui, have convinced Soler to join the English project. However, the London club still needs to reach an agreement with PSG before the market closes, according to the media. Relief.
