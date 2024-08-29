Even though there are just over 24 hours left until the deadline, the Ligue 1 transfer market is more active than ever, with big moves and rumours that could change the face of French football. Here are the five most relevant news stories that are shaking up the week.
PSG midfielder Danilo Pereira could be close to leaving the Parisian club in this transfer window. According to RMC Sport, FC Barcelona and Atletico Madrid have shown interest in the 32-year-old Portuguese player. Although Barca are also negotiating for Liverpool’s Stefan Bajcetic, Danilo remains an option on the Catalans’ agenda. PSG, for their part, are still considering the possibility of transferring Pereira, especially after the recent departures of Manuel Ugarte and Nordi Mukiele.
French defender Nordi Mukiele has left PSG to join Bayer Leverkusen on loan. Mukiele, 26, was not in Luis Enrique’s plans so the move to the German side gives him the chance to get more playing time under Xabi Alonso. The loan move to Bayer Leverkusen has now been finalised, allowing the player to continue to grow in the Bundesliga.
Young Portuguese defender Tomas Araújo, 22, who currently plays for Benfica, has become a target for PSG and Chelsea at the end of the transfer window. According to Fabrizio Romano, both clubs are interested in the defender, and Benfica have set a price of €60 million for his transfer. As the market closes, this operation is positioning itself as one of the most intriguing in the European panorama.
West Ham United manager Julen Lopetegui is pushing for the arrival of Carlos Soler, the 27-year-old midfielder from Paris Saint-Germain. According to TEAMtalk, Soler is not getting the desired minutes at PSG, which opens the door to a possible move to the Premier League. If the Spaniard joins the London side, this could force the exit of James Ward-Prowse due to Financial Fair Play restrictions. The outcome of this negotiation will be key for both teams.
Olympique Lyon have completed the signing of 22-year-old American midfielder Tanner Tessmann from Venezia. According to The TeamTessmann was a key player in the Italian club’s promotion to Serie A, and now he has accepted the challenge of playing in Ligue 1. The operation was closed for 6 million euros, and Tessmann has signed a contract with Lyon until June 2029. This signing strengthens the midfield of the team led by Pierre Sage.
Valencia were close to signing Enzo Barrenechea from Aston Villa, but the deal fell through in the last few hours, as confirmed by the club’s sporting director, Miguel Ángel Corona, to DAZN. However, the “che” team has practically secured the arrival of Maximiliano Caufriez, a 27-year-old Belgian defender who would arrive from Clermont Foot. It is expected that this signing will be confirmed soon, while Valencia continues to explore more moves in this final stretch of the market.
Borussia Dortmund have decided to loan their young striker Youssoufa Moukoko to Nice for the upcoming season. The 19-year-old German attacker will be looking for minutes in Ligue 1, and Nice have secured an €18m purchase option, which could be activated depending on his performance. The loan will allow Moukoko to continue to develop in a new environment, while Dortmund continue to closely monitor his progress in France.
