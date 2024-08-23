The Ligue 1 transfer market is busier than ever, with big moves and rumours that could change the face of French football. Here are the five biggest news stories that are shaking up the week.
Arnaut Danjuma’s future at Villarreal is up in the air, despite his goal in the recent draw against Atletico Madrid. According to Fabrizio RomanoLille have shown interest in the Dutch striker. The player’s representatives met with the Spanish club to evaluate the proposals from Lille and Nottingham Forest. Villarreal, who invested 23 million euros in Danjuma, are looking to cash in on his sale in this summer market.
Young defender Mika Faye could be living his last days as a FC Barcelona player, as the Catalan club’s financial situation forces it to consider a transfer. According to Fabrizio RomanoLille and Rennes have joined the bidding for the talented defender, with PSV Eindhoven also showing interest. Faye’s departure could leave an income of more than 10 million euros in Barça’s coffers, which would allow them to ease their financial situation.
Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United are in advanced talks to complete the transfer of Manuel Ugarte to the Premier League. According to Ben JacobsPSG would be willing to loan the Uruguayan player with an obligation to buy at the end of the season. Ugarte, relegated to a secondary role in Paris, has already agreed personal terms with United, who are still looking for reinforcements to strengthen their midfield.
AS Monaco continue to strengthen their squad for the 2024-2025 season with the signing of Jordan Teze from PSV Eindhoven. The 24-year-old Dutch defender has signed a contract until June 2029, the club announced on its social media. Teze, who made 189 appearances for PSV, joins Monaco in a deal valued at 12 million euros, and will be an important pillar in the team’s defence.
Carlos Soler could be living out his final days at Paris Saint-Germain, with West Ham United showing strong interest in the Spanish midfielder. The London side, under Julen Lopetegui, are pushing for a loan with an obligation to buy worth €20m. However, Soler’s high salary is complicating negotiations, although talks are progressing positively for a possible move to England.
