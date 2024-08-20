The transfer market is on fire, especially as we enter the month of August, when more movements are generated and the different clubs from all over the world are thinking of reinforcing their performances to meet the objectives set for the next season that is about to begin. These are the latest news and some rumours from this summer market in LaLiga.
Sevilla are in the final stages of negotiations to transfer Marcos Acuña to River Plate. According to the newspaper Branddespite the Argentine full-back still having a year left on his contract, the Andalusian club are determined to see out his time at Nervión. River’s offer includes a reduced fee, complemented by performance incentives, which leaves Sevilla in a difficult position regarding the left-back, forcing Victor Orta to look for a replacement. Atletico Madrid’s Javi Galán is an interesting option, but his high salary and Atletico’s resistance complicate the negotiations.
Atletico Madrid are facing a delicate financial situation after spending more than €160 million on signings this summer. Mundo Deportivo reports that, in order to balance their books, the club is considering the departure of several players, including Samu Omorodion, Rodrigo Riquelme and Angel Correa. While Omorodion could be used as a quick source of income, Riquelme and Correa are also candidates to leave, which would allow the club to free up salary space without compromising the team’s competitiveness too much.
Newcastle United have also set their sights on FC Barcelona’s Ferran Torres, according to The Telegraph. Despite having started in the first round of La Liga, the interest of the ‘Magpies’ could take the 24-year-old Spanish striker to the Premier League. Barça, who are still looking to adjust their squad, could consider his exit if the offer is attractive enough, which would provide a financial injection to the Catalan club.
Thierno Barry, the 21-year-old French striker, is on the verge of joining Villarreal from Basel, according to reports Sport. This signing follows the departure of Alexander Sorloth to Atlético de Madrid, and Villarreal are confident that Barry can fill that gap in the forward line. The operation, which is around 12-14 million euros, reflects the yellow team’s commitment to an emerging talent who has proven to be a born goalscorer, especially with his goalscoring start in the current season.
Yarek Gasiorowski, one of Valencia’s promising youngsters, has sparked the interest of Villarreal, according to AS. At 19 years old, the centre-back has shown great potential, which has led the yellow club to consider him as an ideal reinforcement for their defence. However, his high asking price, over 30 million euros, complicates the operation. Valencia sees Yarek as a key piece for their future, which adds uncertainty as to whether Villarreal will be able to secure his services.
Samu Omorodion’s future at Atletico Madrid is up in the air, and according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Napoli have shown interest in the young forward. Although Omorodion had been linked with Chelsea, Napoli consider him a viable alternative if the signing of Romelu Lukaku fails. The possibility of the Spanish striker continuing his career in Serie A is becoming more and more real, which would represent a new challenge in his professional development.
FC Barcelona could face the departure of one of its brightest prospects, Alejandro Balde, due to the interest of several Premier League teams. According to Mundo Deportivo, the young full-back has caught the attention of English clubs looking to add young and explosive talent to their ranks. This situation puts Barça at a crossroads between retaining a future star or taking advantage of a significant financial offer that could ease its finances.
Danish defender Andreas Christensen could be in Newcastle United’s sights, according to reports The Athletic. Despite his uncertain situation at FC Barcelona, the English club see Christensen as a viable option to strengthen their defence, especially after their attempts to sign Marc Guéhi from Crystal Palace failed. Barcelona have no intention of selling him, but an offer in excess of 30 million euros could make them reconsider their stance.
Angel Correa, one of Atletico Madrid’s most beloved players, could be close to returning to his home country, Argentina. According to journalist Maximiliano Grillo, River Plate are interested in signing the 29-year-old forward. Although Correa has been fundamental in Simeone’s scheme, the arrival of new signings has reduced his importance in the team. His return to Argentina would represent a coup in the South American market and a significant move for both River and Correa himself.
FC Barcelona striker Vitor Roque is close to leaving the club for Sporting de Portugal, according to sources. Relief. Despite having arrived with great expectations, his performance has not convinced and Barça has decided to seek his exit. Sporting is willing to pay 30 million euros, including bonuses, for the 19-year-old Brazilian, which would represent an economic relief for Barcelona and a new opportunity for Roque in the Portuguese league.
