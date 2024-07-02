The transfer market in La Liga is in full swing, and rumours are constantly emerging. Here are the five most interesting news stories and possible moves that could change the face of the Spanish league.
With the sale of Sergiño Dest to PSV, there are six players who will return to the Blaugrana on July 1 after their loan period ends. These players are: Eric García, Lenglet, Julián Araújo, Pablo Torre, Álex Valle and Ansu Fati.
According to reports Sports world, Due to the high number of players for the right back position at Sevilla, the Sevillian club is looking for a way out for the Argentinean who, with his performances in the Copa América, could make several clubs interested in the player.
Toni Kroos has officially left Real Madrid and has said goodbye to the Merengues since his international training camp. The midfielder admitted in a post on Instagram that: “It feels strange, but I will always be one of you.”
Real Madrid have set their sights on Franco Mastantuono, a young talent from River Plate. According to Sportthe Merengues have offered 20 million euros for the midfielder, although his release clause is 45 million. With the player’s approval, Real Madrid are determined to speed up negotiations to secure his signing and add another jewel to their youth academy.
The future of Valencia’s Georgian goalkeeper is up in the air and in a recent interview with Sky Germany have said the following about a possible move to Bayern Munich: “Bayern still have the best goalkeeper in the world. Therefore, it is not currently possible to go there. I would only go there if I am going to play. If I am not playing, then no.”
