The transfer market is on fire, especially as we enter the month of July, when more movements are generated and different clubs from around the world are thinking of strengthening their performances to meet the objectives set for the next season. These are the latest news and some rumours from this summer market in LaLiga.
Last season at Real Sociedad allowed Javi Galán to gain experience and show his worth on the left wing. Although he was not an undisputed starter, his contribution was significant and he left a good impression both in defence and attack. Now, back at Atlético de Madrid, he faces fierce competition for a place in the starting eleven, which has led to his departure being considered in search of more playing time. According to Mundo Deportivo, Getafe have shown strong interest in Javi Galán, seeing in him the perfect piece to reinforce their defence.
Yarek Gasiorowski’s name is starting to be heard not only in Spain but also abroad. With a contract until 2025, the Valencian defender could be on the radar of Premier League teams, who are always looking to add young talents to their ranks. The English league, known for its intensity and competitiveness, could offer him an ideal platform to continue his development and establish himself as an elite centre-back. According to Marca, several English teams have already shown interest in the young defender.
Sevilla, Valencia and Girona have all shown interest in signing Sergi Roberto, valuing both his versatility on the pitch and his experience in top-level competitions. However, according to Ekrem Konur, Ajax Amsterdam have positioned themselves as the main candidates to sign the player. The Dutch club, known for their tradition of developing and fostering the talent of their players, seem to be the preferred destination for the Catalan footballer, who could find in Amsterdam a favourable environment to prolong his career at the highest level.
Since his arrival at the club, Güler has been considered one of the most promising youngsters of his generation. His ability with the ball and his goal-scoring instinct have aroused the interest of several European clubs, with Bayer Leverkusen being one of the most interested in securing his services on loan. However, according to Fabrizio Romano, Real Madrid have decided to close the door on any possible exit for Güler this summer, betting on his growth within the Merengue squad.
In this context, as reported by the newspaper SportIlkay Gündogan emerges as a possible solution. The German international, who joined Barca on a free transfer fee and a significant salary, has attracted interest from clubs in Qatar and Saudi Arabia. The most concrete offer comes from Qatar’s Al Sadd, with an additional proposal from a Saudi club who had previously shown interest in the player. This situation could help Barcelona to ease their financial pressure, although Gündogan has expressed his desire to continue at the club.
Recently, Real Sociedad have shown interest in Clément Lenglet, who is not in FC Barcelona’s plans for next season. According to reports Sports worldThe French centre-back is not aware of Real Sociedad’s interest, but would consider a proposal that meets his economic and sporting expectations. Lenglet’s departure seems imminent, and Real Sociedad could be his next destination if the conditions are favourable for both parties.
More news about the transfer market
#Latest #news #rumours #LaLiga #transfer #market #Gundogan #Arda #Güler
Leave a Reply