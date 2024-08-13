The transfer market is on fire, especially as we enter the month of August, when more movements are generated and the different clubs from all over the world are thinking of reinforcing their performances to meet the objectives set for the next season that is about to begin. These are the latest news and some rumours from this summer market in LaLiga.
Dutchman Frenkie de Jong could be living his last days as a FC Barcelona player. According to Sportthe club would be willing to let him go for an offer of 60 million euros fixed, plus variables, due to the need to adjust its finances. The departure of De Jong, at 27 years old and at the peak of his career, would be a hard blow for the Barça midfield, which would lose one of its most talented and consistent players since 2019.
Young forward Juanmi Latasa could move from Real Madrid to Real Valladolid this summer for €5m, according to As. The Pucelano club are looking to strengthen their attack with the 23-year-old, who has attracted interest from several clubs following his time at Getafe. The possibility of Real Madrid keeping a percentage of his rights makes this deal attractive for all parties involved.
Luis Rioja, currently playing for Deportivo Alavés, could be on the verge of making a big step in his career by signing for Real Betis. According to As, the 30-year-old winger is on the radar of the Betis, who see him as the ideal replacement for Ayoze Pérez, who is close to joining Villarreal. This signing would allow Betis to strengthen their attack without making a large financial outlay, which makes it a very viable operation.
Striker Samu Omorodion’s move to Chelsea has unexpectedly fallen through, according to sources close to Atletico Madrid. Marca reports that contractual issues have seen Omorodion return to Madrid, where he is expected to settle his future at another club. This setback has forced Chelsea to turn their attention to Joao Felix, whose future at Atletico is also up in the air, with the Spanish club willing to sell him for €50m.
Getafe striker Borja Mayoral seemed destined to join Villarreal after his medical, but according to reports Acenegotiations have cooled down. Now, Real Sociedad appears as a more feasible option for the future of the 27-year-old striker. Getafe could benefit from his departure, as it would allow the club to address new signings before the transfer window closes.
Girona, the surprise team of last season, is still looking for reinforcements to maintain its competitiveness in LaLiga. According to Acethe club plans to bring in up to five more players, including a striker to replace Artem Dovbyk. Among the names being mentioned is Bojan Miovski, indicating that Girona are not willing to lower their level following the departures of several key players.
The future of Real Betis player Rodri Sánchez seems to be in the Italian Serie A. According to Gianluca Di MarzioComo, the team where Cesc Fabregas plays, is negotiating a loan with an option to buy for the 24-year-old midfielder. However, Betis prefers a definitive sale for around 6-7 million euros, so the next few weeks will be key to resolving his future.
Japanese Take Kubo has turned down a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia, preferring to remain at Real Sociedad and compete in La Liga. In an interview with France Football, Kubo expressed his desire to play against the best, stating that he would only consider moving to Saudi Arabia if it becomes the best league in the world in sporting terms. His decision reinforces the player’s commitment to Real Sociedad, where he remains a key player.
Ansu Fati faces an uncertain future at FC Barcelona, where injuries have affected his development. According to Sportsporting director Deco has already informed his agent Jorge Mendes to look for a way out for the 21-year-old striker. The arrival of players such as Dani Olmo and the negotiations for Nico Williams have relegated Fati, who is now looking for a new destination where he can recover his best form.
Inter Milan are willing to pay the €20 million release clause for Valencia’s young centre-back Yarek Gasiorowski, according to sources. BrandHowever, Valencia have reacted quickly and have raised the player’s release clause to 45 million, granting him a place in the first team. Now, Inter will have to decide whether they are willing to go ahead with the operation for one of the most promising players in Spanish football.
