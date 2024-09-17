The transfer market has already closed, and therefore, clubs cannot now register players from other teams, but that does not mean that the conversations and the interest of the clubs in the players disappear. That is why we are going to review which movements are still being considered by the clubs for the winter market or futures:
Ez Abde has had a brilliant start to the season with Real Betis, standing out as one of the key players in Manuel Pellegrini’s attack. According to El Desmarque, his performance has taken a leap since the departure of Ayoze Pérez, which has allowed him to take on a greater role. After a first year full of ups and downs, Abde has met expectations and has established himself as an offensive reference, demonstrating his ability to overwhelm and create danger.
Eric García could be living his last months at FC Barcelona, where he has had very few minutes this season. According to Sports WorldGirona, a team where he was already on loan, is preparing a new offer to bring the centre-back back in the winter market. The lack of prominence at Barça, added to the good impression he left at Montilivi, means that the defender is looking favourably on the possibility of returning to have continuity.
Real Sociedad striker Sheraldo Becker is being closely monitored by Crystal Palace, who are reportedly preparing an offer of around €10m, according to Marca. The attacker has been key in both La Liga and European competitions for Imanol Alguacil’s team, which has sparked interest in the Premier League. The Basque club will have to decide whether to sell the player, who arrived for a much lower fee, or keep a key player in their system.
FC Barcelona are thinking long-term about their forward line, and Sporting Lisbon’s Viktor Gyökeres is one of the names that has caught the eye. Sport reports that the Swedish striker, who has had a spectacular start to the season, could be the replacement for Robert Lewandowski, whose contract expires in two years. Barcelona are looking to get ahead of other big European teams in landing the promising attacker, who has shown enviable goalscoring ability.
Ferran Torres is still struggling to find his place at FC Barcelona under Hansi Flick. Sports World He points out that, while the Catalan team is performing brilliantly, the Valencian striker has not been able to integrate into the German coach’s scheme. His lack of impact and connection with the rest of the team has generated doubts about his future at the club, since he has not managed to shine as expected since his arrival at Barça.
