The transfer market in La Liga is in full swing, with rumours and surprising moves that could change the competitive landscape. Below, we analyse the most notable operations that could be finalised in the coming days.
Atlético de Madrid have officially signed Clément Lenglet on loan from FC Barcelona. The French centre-back, who had no place in Hansi Flick’s plans at Barcelona, is looking to revive his career in a team managed by Diego Simeone. With this loan, Lenglet gains new experience in LaLiga, having previously played for Sevilla and Barcelona.
Real Betis have confirmed the signing of Vitor Roque on loan from FC Barcelona. The Brazilian forward, who barely had any opportunities at Barça, is looking to establish himself at Heliópolis. The deal includes an option to buy and a possible loan extension. This move is an opportunity for Betis to strengthen their attack while Roque looks to gain minutes and establish himself in Europe.
Real Sociedad have won the race to sign Mats Hummels, according to Florian Plettenberg. The experienced German centre-back arrives at Anoeta after finishing his contract with Borussia Dortmund, and will be the replacement for Robin Le Normand, who left for Atletico Madrid. At 35, Hummels will bring his vast experience and leadership to the defence of Imanol Alguacil’s side.
FC Barcelona could be interested in signing German centre-back Jonathan Tah if Eric Garcia leaves the club, according to Sport. Tah, who has been key at Bayer Leverkusen, is an old acquaintance of coach Hansi Flick and could be a strategic reinforcement for the Barça defence. His price is said to be around 20 million euros, making him an affordable option for the Catalans in this market.
Federico Chiesa is close to joining FC Barcelona in a deal that could be worth around 12 million euros, according to Tuttosport. The Italian striker, who was not part of Thiago Motta’s plans at Juventus, would sign for three seasons with the option for a fourth. This addition represents a significant reinforcement for Barcelona’s forward line, which is looking to recover its offensive power.
Rayo Vallecano have pulled off a media coup by signing James Rodriguez, who joins the team on his centenary. After being left without a club following his time at Sao Paulo, the Colombian returns to La Liga at the age of 33, hoping to revive his career in Spain. James will compete for a place in the starting XI with Oscar Trejo, adding depth to the squad managed by Francisco Rodriguez.
Joao Cancelo’s future remains uncertain, but FC Barcelona are keeping the door open until the transfer window closes. Sport reports that although the chances of the full-back returning to Camp Nou are remote, it is not completely ruled out. Cancelo, currently at Manchester City, does not have a clear future in England due to his broken relationship with Pep Guardiola, but he wants to return to Barcelona.
Liverpool have completed the signing of Georgian goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia for €35m, according to Fabrizio Romano. However, the shot-stopper will remain on loan at Valencia this season. This move is a clear indication that the Reds are planning for the long term, securing one of Europe’s most promising young talents to strengthen their goalkeeping in the future.
