The transfer market is still going on and LaLiga is facing a summer of ups and downs in which they hope to get LaLiga back to the level it was when players like Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Neymar Junior competed in it. This is very difficult, but little by little the level is increasing and their performances are improving. The arrival of Kylian Mbappé will give more views to what was the best league in the world for many years and in addition to the signing of Real Madrid, teams like Atlético de Madrid, FC Barcelona, Real Sociedad, Athletic Club and Real Betis are holding talks with many agents, clubs and footballers so that the competitive level of La Liga continues to improve for next season.
Here are some of the latest news and rumours from the transfer market in Spain.
After a spectacular Copa América, James Rodríguez has sparked the interest of many of Europe’s top clubs. With five assists in seven games, the Colombian has shown that he has enough quality to lead any club’s midfield. At 32 years old and when he seemed far from the elite, Atlético de Madrid have shown interest in acquiring his services, something that could greatly improve the performance of the Colchonero midfield.
According to reports ReliefReal Madrid have reportedly made the decision to get rid of Dani Ceballos, and both parties agree that his time at the Merengue team is over. That is why they are looking for a way out for the Andalusian footballer.
The Atlético de Madrid player has landed in Seville to become a new player in the Sevilla Fútbol Club squad. Saúl arrives at Nervión on loan and at the end of his loan at the Nervión team, everything points to the footballer terminating his ties with the club from Madrid.
The situation of Álvaro Morata is difficult at Atlético de Madrid and the team from Madrid is already looking for a replacement. The Spanish national team striker has not had a great end to the season and Atleti have not had the patience to look for another striker. Juventus would be keeping an eye on this situation and bring back an Álvaro Morata who already knows what it is like to wear the Juventus shirt of Turin.The Corriere dello Sport, It is the great desire in attack for him to begin his third stage at the club.
At 41, Pepe Reina wants to fulfil his duty and serve an old friend with whom he has reached the top at the national team level. They have won two European Championships and a World Cup together. According to the Diario ACEFabregas is reportedly trying to convince key figures to strengthen his squad, and one of them is the Villarreal goalkeeper.
After learning that Lunin has refused to take on the role of back-up goalkeeper for the Merengues, Liverpool will launch a hunt for the Ukrainian. Although everything could be possible if the Brazilian ends up leaving Anfield, since he is currently being tempted by the Saudi Arabian league who have already asked about him several times. Andriy Lunin is the perfect candidate for Liverpool and the English team see him as a reliable replacement.
Leny Yoro has been on Real Madrid’s radar this entire season. The player himself made clear his decision to go to Real Madrid without thinking of negotiating with any other club. That is why Real Madrid has been working blindly these last few weeks to close his eyes to close his signing. According to various media outlets, Real Madrid will close and announce his signing before July 16, since both parties are exchanging documents so that the move becomes a reality. The transfer amount is unknown but will be around 50 and 60 million euros.
Lamine Yamal is a footballer that many analysts and professionals with a future vision already say will mark an era in football and at 16 years old he is one of the most outstanding wingers on the football scene. That is why Paris Saint Germain have already asked about him several times, even offering excessive amounts to get the services of the youngster. The answer at Can Barça has been clear, Lamine Yamal is untransferable.
Nico Williams is one of the sensations of Euro 2024. His great tournament has sparked the interest of many Premier League clubs such as Chelsea and Arsenal, while in La Liga, FC Barcelona would be working to take him before July 31 and pay his 60 million release clause, instead of 100 million if this date is exceeded as reflected in the rule in his contract. So far, Bilbao reports that the footballer will remain at Athletic, even if it is only this season, due to the dream he has had since he was a child, which is to play in Europe with Athletic Club de Bilbao.
The Danish midfielder has made a name for himself at both Borussia Dortmund and Atlético de Madrid. The Tottenham midfielder is set to leave London this summer and could end up at either Dortmund or Cívitas Metropolitano.
