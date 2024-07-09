After a season to forget, FC Barcelona has been preparing for the next campaign for weeks with the help of its Sporting Director, Deco, and the new German coach, Hansi Flick. Now, while the Euro Cup and the Copa América are being played, they have decided to take the necessary time to analyse and study what the FC Barcelona squad needs to return to the top of both Spanish and European football. The first thing is to know which variety of players to keep and which to discard, in order to find the necessary replacements and that they meet a series of requirements to reinforce the squad.
Jules Koundé has settled into his role as right-back for Barcelona and the French national team. Although he initially had reservations about the position, his performances have been reliable. Arsenal, who had shown interest in signing him, no longer pose a threat, which is a relief for Barcelona, who see Koundé as a key part of their defence.
Barcelona are facing difficulties in selling Clement Lenglet, who has returned from his loan at Tottenham. The club is urgently looking to free up salary caps and balance its finances. Despite the offers, Lenglet’s stance on staying at the team is complicating negotiations.
According to La StampaSerie A could complicate the signing of João Cancelo by Barcelona. The interest of Italian teams adds competition in the negotiations of the Catalan club, which seeks to strengthen its defense with the Portuguese full-back. The situation is critical to secure his incorporation.
According to the newspaper SportBarcelona have shown interest in Lamine Camara, a promising 20-year-old midfielder from Metz, valued at €12m. However, Barca have no immediate plans to sign him, even on a loan with an option to buy, despite competition from AS Monaco and Galatasaray. Although the Senegalese remains under surveillance, Barcelona’s reinforcements are being handled cautiously.
According to the newspaper SportBarcelona and Real Madrid are competing to sign Florian Wirtz. The young talent from Bayer Leverkusen has attracted the interest of both giants of Spanish football, who are looking to strengthen their squads by signing him. The rivalry adds excitement to this dispute.
Barcelona are still struggling to find a quality right-back. Despite several attempts in the transfer market, the club has still not managed to find a suitable reinforcement for this crucial position. The search remains a priority for the team. Currently, they only have Kounde, as Sergi Roberto has not renewed his contract with the club.
During an interview with Sports world, Dani Olmo has mentioned Barcelona’s interest in signing him. The RB Leipzig player is open to the possibility of returning to the club where he was formed. His incorporation could significantly strengthen the Catalan side’s attack, adding versatility and quality.
